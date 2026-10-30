Reds Will Consider Dealing Superstar Shortshop Elly De La Cruz

The Cincinnati Reds will consider dealing superstar shortstop Elly De La Cruz, according to a prominent MLB insider.

The 24-year-old De La Cruz is coming off another phenomenal season for the Reds, one where he batted .283 with a .880 OPS and a 142 OPS+, indicating his bat was 42% above league average. He also hit 30 home runs and had 30 stolen bases with 5.6 bWAR for Cincinnati, which missed the playoffs.

But now that De La Cruz is entering his arbitration years, and thus is about to get expensive for the small-market Reds, the team may consider trading him for prospects as they rebuild their farm system.

Reds Will Consider Trading Elly De La Cruz

Speaking on the “D-Mac and Reiter” show, Bowden made the argument that the Reds need to consider trading their best player for a haul.

“Absolutely, I do (think the Reds will consider trading De La Cruz). Does it make sense? Sure. For the Reds, what makes sense, like the Nationals with (James) Wood and (C) Abrams, they should be trying to sign these guys. But if you can’t, don’t let them get to free agency or a year from free agency. Trade them now while you can get a huge package and can get a competitive team. This kind of trade makes sense for the Reds and the (Los Angeles) Dodgers. The Dodgers need to be thinking about their next superstar player,” Bowden said (h/t Reds on SI).

Elly De La Cruz Contract Projection

Per MLB Trade Rumors, De La Cruz is projected to make $7.9 million in his first year of arbitration for the Reds, who are one of the lowest-spending teams in baseball.

While that sort of money is a steal for someone of De La Cruz’s talent and level of production, the Reds may prefer to trade him for prospects and reallocate his money elsewhere to help fit their roster.

If De La Cruz is traded, then expect all of the top teams in baseball to come calling for him, with teams such as the Dodgers already being strongly linked to a trade for the Reds’ star shortstop.