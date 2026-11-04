Ex-Reds Slugger Officially Free Agent After Trade

The Cincinnati Reds are entering into what could turn out to be a pivotal offseason.

Rumors are going to start swirling about a trade of superstar shortstop Elly De La Cruz. Nothing appears to be imminent, and there’s still time over the next couple years for such a deal to happen if the Reds decide that’s their best option. De La Cruz may not extend in Cincinnati, which would force the Reds to consider alternative moves.

That time isn’t necessarily here yet, but it does put pressure on the Reds to maximize their product on the field.

The offseason is going to be trickier for everyone with a lockout looming on Dec. 1, and Cincy isn’t known for being a quick and heavy spender in free agency.

But at some point, the Reds will have to consider potential roster upgrades.

One player heading into free agency is a guy the Reds know quite well and only traded away earlier this year.

Ex-Reds Slugger Hits Free Agency

Nathaniel Lowe is now a free agent.

Lowe began the 2026 season with the Reds and was then traded to the Cleveland Guardians before the deadline in August.

The Reds got Juan Brito and a teenage pitcher in return for Lowe, a deal that already worked out nicely with Brito off to a fast start in a Cincinnati jersey.

Cincinnati traded Lowe specifically because he was on an expiring contract. They knew he’d be a free agent at the end of the year, and with the Reds not going to make the playoffs, they got some value back while Cleveland took Lowe on board to try and make a deep postseason run.

Lowe had a few good moments with the Guardians but overall struggled to replicate his success of the last few seasons.

Now, Lowe heads into free agency with an uncertain offseason ahead in baseball.

Could Reds Bring Back Nathaniel Lowe?

It doesn’t happen a lot, but it does happen that a team trades a player on an expiring deal in the summer, then signs them back in the winter.

Lowe wouldn’t be a terrible candidate for the Reds to do that with. He’d mostly be relegated to DH duties for the Reds with Sal Stewart handling first, but that’s a role Lowe can do. He also likely won’t be too expensive after a quiet end to the year.

The Guardians don’t seem likely to bring Lowe back, which is half the battle. But there’ll also be plenty of teams likely interested in him on a short-term contract this offseason. Whether or not the Reds are a part of that group remains to be seen.