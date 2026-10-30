Los Angeles Dodgers Trade Prediction Lands Reds’ Elly De La Cruz in 5-Player Deal

The Los Angeles Dodgers have been linked to Cincinnati Reds’ star infielder Elly De La Cruz via a blockbuster trade in the early stages of this MLB offseason.

In a recent bold predictions piece, FanSided.com’s Christopher Kline predicts that the Dodgers will make a huge splash for Elly De La Cruz this winter:

“Enter the Los Angeles Dodgers, who are down in the dumps after finally meeting their match in the NLCS. Los Angeles could use an upgrade in the infield and the Dodgers are also equipped with the best farm system in baseball. We’ve typically seen the Dodgers hunt marquee free agents and focus on development at the farm level, but trading for De La Cruz — not unlike the Mookie Betts trade once upon a time — could vault L.A. back to the mountaintop.”

Now, the next question becomes what the Dodgers would have to offer the Reds in order to get Cincy to move their superstar infielder?

More MLB on Heavy: 2-Year Toronto Blue Jays Pitcher Suddenly Elects to Become MLB Free Agent

Dodgers Trade Package for De La Cruz Offloads 4 Players

Here’s a reasonable trade package the Los Angeles Dodgers could offer the Cincinnati Reds for Elly De La Cruz:

Dodgers receive: SS Elly De La Cruz

Reds receive: P Emmet Sheehan, prospects Mike Sirota, Zach Root, and Kellon Lindsey

As Kline noted, this is a great opportunity for the Cincinnati Reds to revamp their farm system with three of the Dodgers’ top-15 prospects headed to the Queen City in a potential deal.

As for Sheenan being part of the proposed trade, he’s constantly been the subject of trade rumors over the past few seasons, so perhaps this is the offseason he finally moves. If De La Cruz already turned down a contract to become the highest-paid player in Reds history, why should the organization have any reason to believe they would be able to retain him in free agency?

There’s a chance that Elly De La Cruz is the ‘most talked-about’ trade candidate this offseason for these exact reasons.

More MLB on Heavy: MLB TRADE: Boston Red Sox Deal 25-Year-Old Infielder to Tigers