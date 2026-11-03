Reds Likely To Lose $10.5 Million Starter

Most of the headlines around the Cincinnati Reds so far this offseason have centered around speculation that they could eventually trade away Elly De La Cruz.

There are other narratives to track with the Reds, though, as well — including the fact that one reliable starter from their batting order is a free agent.

Tyler Stephenson’s contract concluded at the end of the 2026 season, and he’ll be a player that other teams might seek out given the relative lack of depth at the catcher position.

The Reds don’t necessarily have a perfect catching setup if Stephenson leaves, but it’s also hard to see Cincinnati paying Stephenson what another team might pay him.

Tyler Stephenson Free Agent Update

ESPN’s Kiley McDaniel on Tuesday wrote a new article in which he certainly seems to suggest Stephenson will be signing with a new team.

“Stephenson’s past two years have been good but not great after a 3.3 WAR season in 2024 seemed to indicate he could move into the upper echelon of catchers,” McDaniel writes. “Stephenson’s framing has regressed during the past two years (down to minus-10 runs in 2026), but he’s solid in other aspects, and framing can be taught more easily than other catching skills. He has been hovering around league average in the batter’s box, so any team believing it can improve his framing would make Stephenson a potential candidate for a buy-low deal, and maybe even garner him some two-year interest.”

McDaniel projects that in the end, Stephenson will get a one-year deal for $10.5 million. That’s likely too rich for the Reds. If the bidding gets that high, Cincinnati will likely have to look elsewhere at the catcher spot.

Reds’ Catchers

If Stephenson leaves, it appears to set up Jose Trevino to be the Reds’ starting catcher next season.

Beyond Trevino, the organization currently has journeyman Will Banfield as another potentially useful MLB catcher.

The real reason the Reds would let Stephenson, though, is Alfredo Duno.

Duno may not be ready for Opening Day in 2027, but he’s the Reds top prospect and a catcher — on the day he’s ready, the Reds will plug him straight into the lineup.

If Stephenson were signed to stick around, it might hold back Duno’s chances of breaking through at the MLB level. If Stephenson does indeed leave, the Reds can count down the days to Duno taking up his spot behind the plate in Cincinnati.