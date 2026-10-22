Hometown Hero Who Caught Reds’ 1990 World Series Final Out Dies at 63

The Cincinnati Reds are mourning the loss of a hometown World Series champion.

Former Reds first baseman Todd Benzinger, who caught the final out of Cincinnati’s historic 1990 World Series championship, has died at the age of 63.

The organization announced his passing on Thursday, October 22, remembering the former player for his contributions to one of the most celebrated teams in franchise history.

For Cincinnati fans, Benzinger will forever be associated with the moment the Reds completed their stunning sweep of the Oakland Athletics.

But his connection to the city extended well beyond that unforgettable play.

Benzinger grew up in the Cincinnati area, attended New Richmond High School and eventually returned to professional baseball as a manager in the Reds’ minor league system.

His passing marks the loss of a player who represented Cincinnati both on and off the field.

Cincinnati Reds Announce Death of 1990 World Series Champion

The Reds shared the news of Benzinger’s death on Thursday, paying tribute to their former first baseman and extending condolences to those close to him.

In their announcement, the organization remembered Benzinger for his role in one of the most memorable chapters of Reds history.

Benzinger was born on February 11, 1963, in Dayton, Kentucky, just across the Ohio River from Cincinnati.

He attended New Richmond High School in Ohio before being selected by the Boston Red Sox in the fourth round of the 1981 MLB Draft.

He made his major league debut with Boston in 1987 and joined his hometown Reds ahead of the 1989 season.

Benzinger quickly became a regular in Cincinnati’s lineup.

In 1989, he appeared in 161 games, recording 154 hits, 17 home runs and 76 RBIs.

1990 would prove to be the most memorable of his career. Benzinger helped Cincinnati capture its first World Series Championship since 1976.

Todd Benzinger Caught Final Out of Reds’ 1990 World Series Victory

The 1990 World Series remains one of the most celebrated moments in Cincinnati sports history.

Despite entering the series against an Oakland Athletics team coming off three consecutive American League pennants, the Reds dominated the matchup.

Cincinnati won the first three games and entered Game 4 in Oakland needing just one more victory to secure the championship.

With the Reds leading 2-1 in the ninth inning, Oakland’s Carney Lansford came to the plate representing the Athletics’ final hope of extending the series.

Lansford lifted a foul pop-up toward first base.

Benzinger tracked the ball and made the catch, officially completing Cincinnati’s four-game sweep.

Benzinger will always live on in Cincinnati history. He had strong connections to the area and made a key impact on youth baseball in the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky area.

The 1990 title remains Cincinnati’s most recent World Series championship.

For generations of Reds fans, that catch is one of the defining images of the franchise’s modern history.

The current iteration of the Cincinnati Reds has struggled to compete in recent years. They’re watching a former Red play in the World Series while they missed the postseason in 8 of the past 10 seasons.

While the Reds have clear questions going into the offseason, right now all focus is on a hometown legend, a reminder of the greatness that the Cincinnati Reds can achieve.

Rest in peace, Todd Benzinger.