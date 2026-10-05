Guardians Make Notable Lineup Changes Ahead of ALDS Game 2

The Cleveland Guardians are making a notable lineup change ahead of Game 2 of the ALDS against the Chicago White Sox, after the Southsiders came in and did the almost unthinkable in Game 1.

The Guardians were blanked, 3-0, as White Sox manager Will Venable pulled all the right strings in a chaotic nine innings of pitching, and the difference in the game was Munetaka Murakami’s fourth-inning home run.

In response, the Guardians are taking David Fry out of the lineup ahead of Game 2, and replacing Fry with trade deadline acquisition Nathaniel Lowe, who, along with Jo Adell, has added some pop to a previously middling Guardians offense.

Guardians’ Other Lineup Changes

Lowe starting at first in Game 2 isn’t the only change the Guardians are making. Manager Stephen Vogt also made a change at catcher, tabbing other trade acquisition Patrick Bailey, who was traded to Cleveland in April, to start behind the plate for today’s Game 2.

Bailey is widely regarded as one of the best defensive catchers in baseball, and his strong fielding percentage and framing metrics have supported him through some offensive woes this season. While the White Sox didn’t steal a base against Game 1 starter Austin Hedges, Vogt’s tabbing of Bailey seems to suggest they want to ensure that stays the same, as Bailey’s 5 caught-steals above average and 1.85 second pop time is 94th and 96th percentile respectively.

Left fielder Angel Martinez, who went 0-for-4 in the Guardians’ Game 1 loss, was also moved from fifth in the lineup to sixth, with Lowe taking his place.

How Nathaniel Lowe Can Help The Guardians

Vogt is clearly looking for some pop, as the Guardians going down 0-2 in the series as it heads to Rate Field in Chicago for two games would be far from ideal. The Guardians sent a 19-year-old pitching prospect and infielder to the Reds for Lowe, who hit to a 120 wRC+ in 83 games in Cincinnati but saw his numbers take a healthy plunge after coming over to Cleveland.

Lowe’s slash in 83 games with the Reds was .266/.341/.480, and his numbers in 43 games with the Guardians was .226/.275/.376. However, after taking over for Fry at first base in Game 1, Lowe went 1-for-2 with a double, one of two extra base hits for Cleveland in the shutout loss.

With lefty Anthony Kay on the mound for the White Sox tonight, Vogt must surely be betting that Venable will go to his bullpen early with this move, or that the Guardians will force Kay out of the game quickly. Lowe has a dismal .111/.163/.133 slash line this season against lefties in 45 at-bats, and has much stronger numbers against righties, with a .271 batting average, .485 slugging percentage and .822 OPS. All 17 of his home runs this season have come against righties.

Vogt is clearly pushing as many buttons as he can to help the Guardians take this game, and it’s going to come down to the offense, as Cleveland sends co-ace Gavin Williams to the mound with the hopes of tying this series up before the series shifts to Chicago.