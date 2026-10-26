Cleveland Guardians Announce Release of 20-Year-Old Amid World Series

ST PETERSBURG, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 12: Manager Stephen Vogt #12 of the Cleveland Guardians looks on prior to game one of the American League Championship Series against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field on October 12, 2026 in St Petersburg, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)
The Guardians signed Pedreanez to a minor-league contract on Jan. 15, 2025.
He was born on Aug. 22, 2006.
Pedreanez is a native of Petare, Venezuela.
He throws and bats right-handed.
Pedreanez is five feet, 11 inches tall and weighs 159 pounds.
The right-hander made just four appearances in the Guardians’ system, all in 2026. He missed the entire 2025 season due to an injury.
All of Pedreanez’s appearances with the Guardians organization came in the Dominican Summer League.
During those four outings, Pedreanez allowed two runs (one earned) on four hits and three walks over 6 2/3 innings while striking out four.
Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse
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