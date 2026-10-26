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Cleveland Guardians Announce Release of 20-Year-Old Amid World Series

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American League Championship Series: Cleveland Guardians v Tampa Bay Rays - Game One
Getty
ST PETERSBURG, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 12: Manager Stephen Vogt #12 of the Cleveland Guardians looks on prior to game one of the American League Championship Series against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field on October 12, 2026 in St Petersburg, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

The Cleveland Guardians were eliminated from the playoffs by the Tampa Bay Rays in the American League Championship Series.

The Guardians had a 2-1 lead before the Rays won three in a row to claim the series win.

American League Championship Series: Cleveland Guardians v Tampa Bay Rays - Game Six
GettyST PETERSBURG, FLORIDA – OCTOBER 19: Manager Stephen Vogt #12 of the Cleveland Guardians speaks to this team on the pitching mound during the fourth inning against the Tampa Bay Rays in game six of the American League Championship Series at Tropicana Field on October 19, 2026 in St Petersburg, Florida. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

The Rays are now playing the Milwaukee Brewers in the World Series.

The Brewers have a 2-0 lead in the Fall Classic after winning two games at American Family Field.

World Series: Tampa Bay Rays v Milwaukee Brewers - Game Two
GettyMILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN – OCTOBER 24: Sal Frelick #10 of the Milwaukee Brewers celebrates with Jackson Chourio #11 after hitting a solo home run against the Tampa Bay Rays during the sixth inning in game two of the 2026 World Series at American Family Field on October 24, 2026 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by John Fisher/Getty Images)

Game 3 of the World Series at Tropicana Field is scheduled to begin at 8:00 p.m. EDT on Monday.

Ahead of Game 3, the Cleveland Guardians quietly announced the release of a 20-year-old.

Cleveland Guardians Release 20-Year-Old Amid World Series

American League Championship Series: Tampa Bay Rays v Cleveland Guardians - Game Five
GettyCLEVELAND, OHIO – OCTOBER 18: Stephen Vogt of the Cleveland Guardians looks on during the fourth inning against the Tampa Bay Rays in game five of the American League Championship Series at Progressive Field on October 18, 2026 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

The Guardians released 20-year-old right-handed pitcher Javier Pedreanez, according to MiLB.com’s transactions log.

“DSL CLE Mendoza released RHP Javier Pedreanez.”

Looking at Javier Pedreanez

Cleveland Guardians v Los Angeles Angels
GettyANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 05: A detailed view of a Cleveland Guardians hat during the game against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on April 05, 2025 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images)

The Guardians signed Pedreanez to a minor-league contract on Jan. 15, 2025.

He was born on Aug. 22, 2006.

Division Series - Cleveland Guardians v New York Yankees - Game Five
GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 18: A detailed view of a Cleveland Guardians hat in game five of the American League Division Series against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium on October 18, 2022 in New York, New York. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Pedreanez is a native of Petare, Venezuela.

He throws and bats right-handed.

Chicago White Sox v Cleveland Guardians
GettyCLEVELAND, OHIO – SEPTEMBER 15: A view of the Roberto Clemente Award Nominee patch on the Nike jersey worn by Joey Cantillo #54 of the Cleveland Guardians prior to a game against the Chicago White Sox at Progressive Field on September 15, 2026 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

Pedreanez is five feet, 11 inches tall and weighs 159 pounds.

The right-hander made just four appearances in the Guardians’ system, all in 2026. He missed the entire 2025 season due to an injury.

Cleveland Guardians v Atlanta Braves
GettyATLANTA, GEORGIA – APRIL 10: A detailed view of gloves and hats of the Cleveland Guardians in the dugout during the fifth inning against the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park on April 10, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

All of Pedreanez’s appearances with the Guardians organization came in the Dominican Summer League.

During those four outings, Pedreanez allowed two runs (one earned) on four hits and three walks over 6 2/3 innings while striking out four.

Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse

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Cleveland Guardians Announce Release of 20-Year-Old Amid World Series

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