Cleveland Guardians Announce Release of 20-Year-Old Amid World Series

The Cleveland Guardians were eliminated from the playoffs by the Tampa Bay Rays in the American League Championship Series.

The Guardians had a 2-1 lead before the Rays won three in a row to claim the series win.

The Rays are now playing the Milwaukee Brewers in the World Series.

The Brewers have a 2-0 lead in the Fall Classic after winning two games at American Family Field.

Game 3 of the World Series at Tropicana Field is scheduled to begin at 8:00 p.m. EDT on Monday.

Ahead of Game 3, the Cleveland Guardians quietly announced the release of a 20-year-old.

Cleveland Guardians Release 20-Year-Old Amid World Series

The Guardians released 20-year-old right-handed pitcher Javier Pedreanez, according to MiLB.com’s transactions log.

“DSL CLE Mendoza released RHP Javier Pedreanez.”

Looking at Javier Pedreanez

The Guardians signed Pedreanez to a minor-league contract on Jan. 15, 2025.

He was born on Aug. 22, 2006.

Pedreanez is a native of Petare, Venezuela.

He throws and bats right-handed.

Pedreanez is five feet, 11 inches tall and weighs 159 pounds.

The right-hander made just four appearances in the Guardians’ system, all in 2026. He missed the entire 2025 season due to an injury.

All of Pedreanez’s appearances with the Guardians organization came in the Dominican Summer League.

During those four outings, Pedreanez allowed two runs (one earned) on four hits and three walks over 6 2/3 innings while striking out four.