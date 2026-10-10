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Guardians Get Grim Prediction vs White Sox, Despite Odds

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Cleveland Guardians vs Chicago White Sox Game 5 Predictions & Odds

For the Cleveland Guardians and Chicago White Sox, it all comes down to this. Game 5 of the White Sox vs. Guardians series rests on the shoulders of Sean Burke and Gavin Williams.

Despite the odds, Heavy Sports predicts a low-scoring White Sox win.

Game 5 of the Guardians vs. White Sox ALDS series is scheduled for Saturday, October 10th, 2026. The game will be broadcast at 7:00 PM Central Time, 8:00 PM Eastern Time.

Here are the White Sox vs. Guardians Game 5 predictions and odds for this winner-take-all tilt.

White Sox vs. Guardians Game 5 Predictions & Odds

American League Division Series: Cleveland Guardians v Chicago White Sox - Game Four
GettyCHICAGO, ILLINOIS – OCTOBER 08: José Ramírez #11 of the Cleveland Guardians celebrates hitting a home run during the fifth inning against the Chicago White Sox in game four of the American League Division Series at Rate Field on October 08, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Based on the odds and predictions, the books favor the Guardians.

The MLB Public Betting splits have 72 percent of people betting on the Guardians to win, while 28 percent are betting on the White Sox.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook odds, the moneyline is -137 for the Guardians and +114 for the White Sox. Conversely, The Spread has the White Sox moneyline as +123 with a -141 moneyline for Cleveland.

So far, the odds are pointing in favor of the Guardians. However, there is one catch…

The Catch With The Cleveland Guardians Game 5 Prediction

American League Wild Card Series: Chicago White Sox v Houston Astros - Game One
GettyHOUSTON, TEXAS – SEPTEMBER 29: Colson Montgomery #12 of the Chicago White Sox rounds the bases after hitting a home run in the fourth inning against the Houston Astros in game one of the American League Wild Card Series at Daikin Park on September 29, 2026 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Kenneth Richmond/Getty Images)

While these odds and predictions are nice, it doesn’t change one clear pattern for this ALDS series: the road team has won every single game.

Will that continue on Saturday night, or will the trend go by the wayside?

The White Sox won the first two games, only to see the Guardians storm back in Games 3 & 4. The Guardians are the home team for Game 5, which leads this writer to believe that the odds favoring Cleveland are a little generous.

Pitching Duel Loading?

American League Division Series: Chicago White Sox v Cleveland Guardians - Game Two
GettyCLEVELAND, OHIO – OCTOBER 05: Gavin Williams #32 of the Cleveland Guardians reacts before throwing a pitch during the third inning against the Chicago White Sox in game two of the American League Division Series at Progressive Field on October 05, 2026 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

In a series marked with bullpen games, the White Sox vs. Guardians Game 5 will see each team’s ace take the mound.

Unfortunately for the Guardians, they have already faced Burke during this series.

In Game 2 against Cleveland, the 26-year-old Burke struck out six and gave up a walk and one run in 5.1 innings in a 4-3 win. Oddly enough, Williams (his 27-year-old counterpart) also pitched in Game 2, giving up two runs and three walks while striking out 11 in five innings pitched.

One way or another, this will be an interesting game for MLB fans. The moneyline odds might favor the Guardians, but with Burke already beating them and the road-team trend, it’s tough to see the Guardians overcome those odds.

Caleb Kerney Caleb covers the NHL, MLB, and Cricket for Heavy.com. He has covered professional hockey since 2022, including bylines at Dobber Prospects, The Hockey Writers, and The Hockey News. More about Caleb Kerney

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Guardians Get Grim Prediction vs White Sox, Despite Odds

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