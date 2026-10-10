Guardians Get Grim Prediction vs White Sox, Despite Odds

For the Cleveland Guardians and Chicago White Sox, it all comes down to this. Game 5 of the White Sox vs. Guardians series rests on the shoulders of Sean Burke and Gavin Williams.

Despite the odds, Heavy Sports predicts a low-scoring White Sox win.

Game 5 of the Guardians vs. White Sox ALDS series is scheduled for Saturday, October 10th, 2026. The game will be broadcast at 7:00 PM Central Time, 8:00 PM Eastern Time.

Here are the White Sox vs. Guardians Game 5 predictions and odds for this winner-take-all tilt.

White Sox vs. Guardians Game 5 Predictions & Odds

Based on the odds and predictions, the books favor the Guardians.

The MLB Public Betting splits have 72 percent of people betting on the Guardians to win, while 28 percent are betting on the White Sox.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook odds, the moneyline is -137 for the Guardians and +114 for the White Sox. Conversely, The Spread has the White Sox moneyline as +123 with a -141 moneyline for Cleveland.

So far, the odds are pointing in favor of the Guardians. However, there is one catch…

The Catch With The Cleveland Guardians Game 5 Prediction

While these odds and predictions are nice, it doesn’t change one clear pattern for this ALDS series: the road team has won every single game.

Will that continue on Saturday night, or will the trend go by the wayside?

The White Sox won the first two games, only to see the Guardians storm back in Games 3 & 4. The Guardians are the home team for Game 5, which leads this writer to believe that the odds favoring Cleveland are a little generous.

Pitching Duel Loading?

In a series marked with bullpen games, the White Sox vs. Guardians Game 5 will see each team’s ace take the mound.

Unfortunately for the Guardians, they have already faced Burke during this series.

In Game 2 against Cleveland, the 26-year-old Burke struck out six and gave up a walk and one run in 5.1 innings in a 4-3 win. Oddly enough, Williams (his 27-year-old counterpart) also pitched in Game 2, giving up two runs and three walks while striking out 11 in five innings pitched.

One way or another, this will be an interesting game for MLB fans. The moneyline odds might favor the Guardians, but with Burke already beating them and the road-team trend, it’s tough to see the Guardians overcome those odds.