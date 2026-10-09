Why Guardians Pitched Gavin Williams From Bullpen, How It Impacts Game 5 Pitching Plan

The Cleveland Guardians couldn’t leave this to chance.

Cade Smith was brought in early to try and close out ALDS Game 4 across multiple innings to send it to a decisive Game 5 Saturday night in Cleveland against the Chicago White Sox, but Smith ran out of gas in the ninth.

That’s when the Guardians turned to Gavin Williams.

Yes, that’s the starting pitcher nicknamed The Big Rig, coming into the game to close it out.

Williams did finish it, too, getting a strikeout and a groundout and a lineout.

The Guardians held on to win, 9-5, and force Game 5 on Saturday.

Williams’ usage was fascinating, though, and worth considering.

Why Did Gavin Williams Pitch Out Of Bullpen?

The Guardians simply needed their best arms in this game. If they lost, they’d go home. Williams is one of their best arms.

They likely hoped when they brought Smith in early that there’d be no problem. He’s a great closer, and the off day Friday meant a higher pitch count wouldn’t keep him out of action on Saturday.

The White Sox did just enough to raise a dilemma for Guardians manager Stephen Vogt, and he knew he had to go get Smith before risking injury.

The Guardians had already pitched seven guys by that point, including another starter, Tanner Bibee.

Cleveland may have hoped to not use Williams, but it was known that he was available, and that proved to be true.

The Guardians weren’t going to have their season end in a loss in which one of their best few pitchers didn’t even throw.

Can Gavin Williams Pitch Game 5?

The best part about this is that it follows a new trend in which Williams likely is just fine for Saturday.

A starting pitcher slated for an upcoming outing often throws his bullpen session a few days prior.

It’s likely that Thursday was Williams’ bullpen day — normally something that happens pregame without any fanfare and just a coach or two watching. In this case, Williams seems to have gotten his bullpen session in during the ninth inning on the mound with the game on the line.

The adrenaline is different, but it’s not actually something that should be drastically different for his arm.

Once Williams was in the game, he threw 18 pitches, 12 of them for strikes, an efficient outing for a guy who isn’t used to being a reliever.

The Guardians may play it a bit safe with when they potentially pull Williams on Saturday, but he almost certainly will be available, and he’ll probably start.

It’ll be all hands on deck anyway, just with Williams at the front instead of the back.