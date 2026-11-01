Hi, Subscriber

MLB TRADE: Houston Astros Acquiring 27-Year-Old Pitcher From Tampa Bay Rays

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Championship Series - Houston Astros v New York Yankees - Game Three
Getty
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 22: A Houston Astros hat and glove are seen in the dugout during the fourth inning in game three of the American League Championship Series against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium on October 22, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

The Houston Astros are acquiring 27-year-old right-hander Evan Reifert from the Tampa Bay Rays, FanSided’s Robert Murray reported Halloween night.

Murray wrote on X: Source: The Astros are acquiring Evan Reifert from the Rays. Reifert, 27, posted a 2.48 ERA in 46 appearances in Triple-A with Tampa this season.

The Rays are receiving cash in return for Reifert, according to the Tampa Bay Times’ Marc Topkin.

Topkin wrote on X: #Rays have traded Triple-A RHP Evan Reifert, a potential 40-man roster add, to #Astros, as @ByRobertMurray 1st reported. Return is cash (and one less decision to make on players to protect from Rule 5 selection).

TRADE: Tampa Bay Rays Sending Evan Reifert to Houston Astros

Tampa Bay Rays Photo Day
GettyLAKE BUENA VISTA, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 19: Evan Reifert #86 of the Tampa Bay Rays poses during the 2023 Tampa Bay Rays Photo Day at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex on February 19, 2023 in Lake Buena Vista, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

Reifert posted a 2.48 ERA with 81 strikeouts over 58 innings at Triple-A Durham this year.

The 27-year-old right-hander hasn’t made his MLB debut yet.

Looking at New Houston Astros RHP Evan Reifert

Tampa Bay Rays Photo Day
GettyLAKE BUENA VISTA, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 19: Evan Reifert #86 of the Tampa Bay Rays poses during the 2023 Tampa Bay Rays Photo Day at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex on February 19, 2023 in Lake Buena Vista, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

The Texas Rangers selected Reifert in the 30th round of the 2018 MLB Draft out of North Iowa Area Community College.

Reifert didn’t sign with the Rangers and instead continues his college career with North Iowa CC in 2019 and the University of Central Missouri in 2020.

Tampa Bay Rays Photo Day
GettyLAKE BUENA VISTA, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 19: Evan Reifert #86 of the Tampa Bay Rays poses during the 2023 Tampa Bay Rays Photo Day at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex on February 19, 2023 in Lake Buena Vista, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

Reifert signed as an undrafted free agent with the Milwaukee Brewers in July 2020.

The Brewers traded Reifert to the Tampa Bay Rays in Nov. 2021 for third baseman Mike Brosseau.

Tampa Bay Rays Photo Day
GettyLAKE BUENA VISTA, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 19: Evan Reifert #86 of the Tampa Bay Rays poses during the 2023 Tampa Bay Rays Photo Day at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex on February 19, 2023 in Lake Buena Vista, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

The Washington Nationals selected Reifert from the Rays in the 2024 Rule 5 Draft.

Reifert failed to make Washington’s 2025 Opening Day roster, so the Nationals had to  return him back to the Rays.

Washington Nationals Photo Day
GettyWEST PALM BEACH, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 21: Evan Reifert #68 of the Washington Nationals poses for a photo at CACTI Park of the Palm Beaches on February 21, 2025 in West Palm Beach, Florida. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

Over his six-year minor-league career, Reifert has posted a 2.91 ERA with 377 strikeouts, 141 walks and a .174 opponent batting average over 234 2/3 innings.

Reifert relies heavily on his slider and sinker. He also mixes in a four-seamer. His heaters average around 94 mph. His slider sits in the low-80s.

Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse

0 Comments

MLB TRADE: Houston Astros Acquiring 27-Year-Old Pitcher From Tampa Bay Rays

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

More Heavy on Astros News

More Heavy on Astros News ↓
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x