MLB TRADE: Houston Astros Acquiring 27-Year-Old Pitcher From Tampa Bay Rays

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 22: A Houston Astros hat and glove are seen in the dugout during the fourth inning in game three of the American League Championship Series against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium on October 22, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)
The Rays are receiving cash in return for Reifert, according to the Tampa Bay Times’ Marc Topkin.
Topkin wrote on X: #Rays have traded Triple-A RHP Evan Reifert, a potential 40-man roster add, to #Astros, as @ByRobertMurray 1st reported. Return is cash (and one less decision to make on players to protect from Rule 5 selection).
TRADE: Tampa Bay Rays Sending Evan Reifert to Houston Astros
Reifert posted a 2.48 ERA with 81 strikeouts over 58 innings at Triple-A Durham this year.
The 27-year-old right-hander hasn’t made his MLB debut yet.
Looking at New Houston Astros RHP Evan Reifert
The Texas Rangers selected Reifert in the 30th round of the 2018 MLB Draft out of North Iowa Area Community College.
Reifert didn’t sign with the Rangers and instead continues his college career with North Iowa CC in 2019 and the University of Central Missouri in 2020.
Reifert failed to make Washington’s 2025 Opening Day roster, so the Nationals had to return him back to the Rays.
Over his six-year minor-league career, Reifert has posted a 2.91 ERA with 377 strikeouts, 141 walks and a .174 opponent batting average over 234 2/3 innings.
Reifert relies heavily on his slider and sinker. He also mixes in a four-seamer. His heaters average around 94 mph. His slider sits in the low-80s.
Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse
MLB TRADE: Houston Astros Acquiring 27-Year-Old Pitcher From Tampa Bay Rays