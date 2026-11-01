MLB TRADE: Houston Astros Acquiring 27-Year-Old Pitcher From Tampa Bay Rays

The Houston Astros are acquiring 27-year-old right-hander Evan Reifert from the Tampa Bay Rays, FanSided’s Robert Murray reported Halloween night.

Murray wrote on X: Source: The Astros are acquiring Evan Reifert from the Rays. Reifert, 27, posted a 2.48 ERA in 46 appearances in Triple-A with Tampa this season.

The Rays are receiving cash in return for Reifert, according to the Tampa Bay Times’ Marc Topkin.

Topkin wrote on X: #Rays have traded Triple-A RHP Evan Reifert, a potential 40-man roster add, to #Astros, as @ByRobertMurray 1st reported. Return is cash (and one less decision to make on players to protect from Rule 5 selection).

TRADE: Tampa Bay Rays Sending Evan Reifert to Houston Astros

Reifert posted a 2.48 ERA with 81 strikeouts over 58 innings at Triple-A Durham this year.

The 27-year-old right-hander hasn’t made his MLB debut yet.

Looking at New Houston Astros RHP Evan Reifert

The Texas Rangers selected Reifert in the 30th round of the 2018 MLB Draft out of North Iowa Area Community College.

Reifert didn’t sign with the Rangers and instead continues his college career with North Iowa CC in 2019 and the University of Central Missouri in 2020.

Reifert signed as an undrafted free agent with the Milwaukee Brewers in July 2020.

The Brewers traded Reifert to the Tampa Bay Rays in Nov. 2021 for third baseman Mike Brosseau.

The Washington Nationals selected Reifert from the Rays in the 2024 Rule 5 Draft.

Reifert failed to make Washington’s 2025 Opening Day roster, so the Nationals had to return him back to the Rays.

Over his six-year minor-league career, Reifert has posted a 2.91 ERA with 377 strikeouts, 141 walks and a .174 opponent batting average over 234 2/3 innings.

Reifert relies heavily on his slider and sinker. He also mixes in a four-seamer. His heaters average around 94 mph. His slider sits in the low-80s.