Astros Legend Dallas Keuchel Gets Major Career News

Dallas Keuchel and the Houston Astros have so many good memories together.

The bearded lefty won a Cy Young while pitching for Houston, and he won a World Series ring in an Astros uniform, too.

No matter what Keuchel did when he left Houston, he was always going to be a legend for this franchise. He wasn’t a highly heralded player rising through the minor leagues, but he reached the absolute fullest extent of his potential.

Keuchel has wandered a bit since his days in Houston ended, and his career is certainly winding down.

But this week, he did get some news that could impact what comes next for him.

Dallas Keuchel Career News

Keuchel is now officially a free agent.

He had been with the Athletics’ organization for the 2026 season.

This week, though, players on expiring minor league contracts officially became free agents. Baseball America shared the list, and Keuchel’s name was on it.

That means that if Keuchel wants to keep playing, he’s free to sign with anyone that will have him.

Dallas Keuchel Recent Stats

Keuchel hasn’t pitched in MLB since 2024.

That 2024 season was quite busy for him. He threw in four games for the Milwaukee Brewers (5.40 ERA). He pitched 13 games for Triple-A Tacoma in the Mariners‘ organization (3.93 ERA). He also threw eight games for the Chiba Lotte Marines in Japan (3.60 ERA).

Last season, Keuchel came back midway through the year to sign with the Kansas City Royals. He got seven outings at Triple-A Omaha and posted a 3.53 ERA, but he didn’t earn a call-up.

This season, Keuchel emerged midway through the campaign to sign with the A’s. They sent him to Triple-A Las Vegas, an extremely hitter-friendly locale, and he had a 6.48 ERA in seven starts.

Keuchel’s time with the Astros ended after the 2018 season, and he has since pitched for the Atlanta Braves, Chicago White Sox, Arizona Diamondbacks, Texas Rangers, Minnesota Twins and the aforementioned Brewers.

At this point, Keuchel might be done as a major league pitcher — but if anyone wants to give the lefty a shot, he’s turned 39 years old on New Year’s Day. Maybe he’s got a tiny bit more left in the tank.