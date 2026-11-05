Astros Let Hall of Famer’s Son Officially Become Free Agent

Houston Astros fans may have not even realized that for the first time in 2026, Craig Biggio’s son was in the organization.

Cavan Biggio has traveled a wandering baseball career, but it brought him to a contract with the Astros this year.

It’s not a partnership that seems destined to last, though, and Cavan never actually suited up in a game for Houston.

Cavan Biggio News

Biggio is officially a free agent.

He was on a minor league contract that ended at the end of 2026, and those players officially become free agents five days after the World Series ends. So at the beginning of this week, Biggio entered free agency.

Baseball America confirmed that news with a full list of minor league free agents published this week.

This was the Astros’ full list:

RHP Brandon Bielak

RHP Cody Bolton

RHP Christian Roa

RHP Julio Rodríguez

LHP Adam Shoemaker

C Freuddy Batista

2B Cavan Biggio

3B CJ Alexander

SS Jax Biggers

SS Braden Shewmake

OF Trenton Brooks

That’s not a particularly key list. Shewmake was an MLB-caliber infielder, if not an MLB-caliber hitter.

Biggio is the name that stands out the most by far.

Cavan Biggio Stats

Biggio spent the entire season at Triple-A Sugar Land in the Pacific Coast League.

That team is known as the Space Cowboys, and Biggio played 123 games for them and was pretty solid.

Biggio batted just .230 but put up an .802 OPS. He doubled 14 times, had six triples, blasted 18 home runs, drove in 64 runs and stole 12-of-13 bases attempted. He also walked 104 times, a career-high for him at any level. He hadn’t walked even 70 times in a season since 2019.

It’s not clear whether that’s really an improved eye for Biggio or simply a conscious decision to be more patient against the erratic-ness that often exists with Triple-A pitching.

Still, it’s clear that Biggio remains a solid ballplayer. He just hasn’t been given a ton of chances at the MLB level recently.

Biggio got 37 games with the Kansas City Royals in 2025 and hit .174.

In 2024, he played 44 games for the Toronto Blue Jays and hit .200, then 30 games for the Los Angeles Dodgers and hit .192, then four games for the Atlanta Braves, going 1-for-5 (.200).

Biggio had risen through the Toronto system as a big name with a lot of potential, but the last name certainly didn’t hurt the hype surrounding him either — particularly in a system with a Bichette and a Guerrero by his side.

Of that trio, Biggio is the one who hasn’t really panned out.

It was cool that the Astros gave him a shot in 2026, and they could always bring him back next year if Biggio is interested. He may see if there’s one more MLB opportunity out there for him somewhere — but it would be quite cool if that happened in Houston.