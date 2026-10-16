Former Manager Joe Espada Sends Parting Message To Astros

The Houston Astros recently announced that manager Joe Espada would not be returning to the club for next season after they were swept in two games by the Chicago White Sox in the American League Wild Card Series.

It brings an official end to the tenure of Espada with the Astros organization, which included a World Series title as bench coach in 2022.

And on his way out, Espada posted a farewell message to the fans of the club he’d worked for since 2017.

Former Houston Astros Manager Joe Espada Posts Farewell Message To Fans

Espada, who will not be back as manager of the Astros, posted a message of thanks and gratitude to the fans of the organization on Instagram.

His message read:

“After 9 incredible years with the Houston Astros, the time has come to begin a new chapter. I want to thank the Astros organization for giving me the opportunity to be part of his history. To my players, coaches, staff, and everyone who worked tirelessly behind the scenes, it has truly been an honor to share this journey with you. To the fans, thank you for your support, passion, and for standing by us through every victory and every challenge. I leave with tremendous gratitude and pride in everything we accomplished together, and a deep appreciation for this city and its people. Thank you Houston from the bottom of my heart. Joe Espada”

Espada, who began his tenure with the Astros as bench coach, later was promoted to the club’s manager; under his leadership, Houston earned a record of 256–229.

The Astros Did Not Renew Joe Espada’s Contrct

Despite not bringing him back, Astros executive leadership thanked him on the way out for his contributions to the organization.

“We are thankful for Joe’s hard work, his passion for the game and for his commitment to the Houston Astros,” Astros owner Jim Crane said in a statement. “He represented the Astros and the Houston community in the most positive way. We wish he and his family the best moving forward.”