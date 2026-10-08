Houston Astros Urged To Trade For Boston Red Sox Outfielder in Swap of All-Stars

After being swept in their American League Wild Card Series by the Chicago White Sox, it’s going to be an offseason full of questions for the Houston Astros. The question that has to be answered is: Who is going to replace Dana Brown as general manager?

Brown and the club parted ways in late August. Manager Joe Espada’s future is in doubt as well. His final fate likely won’t be determined until the next GM is hired.

However, whoever the organization hires to make decisions is going to have a lot of them to make. One of them is how to address one of Houston’s biggest needs: a left-handed hitting outfielder. Once again, the Astros are linked to Jarren Duran of the Boston Red Sox.

Houston Astros Urged To Trade for Jarren Duran

Not only do the Astros have some decisions to make, but so do the Boston Red Sox. Chief Baseball Officer Craig Breslow is likely to make some changes. MLB analyst Patrick McAvoy of On SI proposed a trade between Houston and Boston that would be an exchange of all-stars.

Astros acquire:

Jarren Duran

Eduardo Rivera

Tanner Houck

Red Sox acquire:

Carlos Correa

This is actually a deal that fills holes for both teams. For Houston, Duran brings the offensive upside that they have been missing in the outfield. He struggled this season for the Red Sox, but he’s just two years removed from his 2024 All-Star Game MVP campaign.

That season for the Red Sox, he slashed .285/.342/.492 with 21 home runs, 75 RBIs, 48 doubles, and 14 triples. In 2026, the 30-year-old slashed just .207/.266/.361 with 20 home runs and 69 RBIs. Despite his lack of hitting this past season, a change of scenery might be all he needs.

Red Sox Could Help Astros Pitching Needs

As for the rest of the deal, Houck is returning from Tommy John surgery; however, he made strides in his recovery this season and will be ready to go in 2027. Rivera is a young pitcher and, with Houck, could fill a back-end of the rotation need Houston has.

“The Astros’ pitching was brutal in 2026. In this scenario, they would get a former All-Star who is now healthy in Houck, as well as an intriguing young hurler in Rivera. Plus, of course, Duran, who has two seasons of control,” McAvoy wrote.

As for Boston, Correa could fill a handful of needs. As McAvoy pointed out, he could DH or be placed on the left side of the infield next season. He missed nearly all of the 2026 season with an injury, but his focus is on getting ready and being fully healthy for the start of the 2027 season.

There is no guarantee that the Astros will make Correa available. If they do under new leadership, then he is someone who would be an interesting target for Breslow and manager Chad Tracy.

“If the Astros blow it up, Correa is someone who has been a Boston killer and would be a very intriguing target,” wrote McAvoy.

Changes are coming for both teams, that’s a given. Just what those changes are remains to be seen. However, this deal fills needs for both clubs this offseason.