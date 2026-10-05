Former AL MVP José Abreu Still a Free Agent 843 Days After Astros Release

Former AL MVP José Abreu remains unsigned 843 days after the Houston Astros released him. The three-time All-Star has not played a major league game since June 12, 2024. He was less than four years removed from winning the MVP award when the Astros released him on June 14 of that year.

No club has signed the 39-year-old first baseman who was one of baseball’s brightest stars for nearly a decade, but Abreu insists his career is not finished, leaving the door open to a team willing to offer the 263 career home run hitter one more chance.

Born Jan. 29, 1987, in Cruces, Cuba, Abreu defected in 2013 and signed with the Chicago White Sox. He won AL Rookie of the Year unanimously in 2014 after hitting a club rookie-record 36 home runs, then earned All-Star selections in 2014, 2018 and 2019. In the pandemic-shortened 2020 season, he hit .317 with 19 homers and earned AL MVP honors, the first White Sox player to win the award since Frank Thomas won back-to-back MVPs in 1993 and 1994.

In addition to his 263 home runs, Abreu collected 960 RBI across 1,446 career games.

José Abreu’s Astros Release Explained

Houston signed Abreu to a three-year, $58.5 million contract in November 2022, then cut him June 14, 2024, with about $30.8 million still owed, according to an Associated Press report.

Abreu hit .237 with 18 home runs in 2023, the lowest average of his career. He opened 2024 at 7-for-71, spent seven games in the minors, and finished 14-for-113 with two homers and seven RBI before the cut, according to The Associated Press.

Astros then-general manager Dana Brown said the deal “just didn’t work out,” as quoted by The Associated Press.

The contract ranks as the worst in Houston franchise history, according to The Athletic reporter Chandler Rome.

José Abreu’s Comeback Bid and Retirement Stance

Abreu joined the Senadores de San Juan of Puerto Rico’s winter league in October 2024 to prepare for a 2025 return, according to MLB Trade Rumors and reporter Francys Romero. But his winter ball stint produced no reported MLB offer.

Asked at a Sept. 19, 2025, appearance at Rate Field whether he came for the purpose of retiring with the White Sox, Abreu answered, “No, no, no, no.” He added that “this is not done yet,” as quoted by Chicago Sun-Times reporting.

He also dislikes saying goodbye “because that’s the end,” the Sun-Times reported.

Abreu resumed private workouts on conditioning and swing mechanics in fall 2025 while his agent contacted clubs about 2026, though no team had made a formal approach, according to Swing Completo‘s report from Oct. 5, one year ago today.

MLB Trade Rumors noted in 2024 that his clubhouse reputation could appeal to a low-payroll team at the minimum salary.

Abreu hit 30 home runs in 2021 and 15 in 2022, then posted a 2.4 percent barrel rate and 34.1 percent hard-hit rate in 2024, according to FanGraphs‘ metrics.

He plays only first base and designated hitter, and he turned 39 on Jan. 29.

Houston retains his 2025 salary and owes him a $1 million deferred payment in 2026, according to Spotrac‘s contract data, which lists Abreu as inactive.

Abreu is not reported to be in an affiliated training program, or drawing club interest as of Oct. 5, 2026. He has not received and publicly reported offers from pro clubs in Japan, Korea or Mexico.