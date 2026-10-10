Houston Astros Legend May Retire With $190 Million In Career Earnings

Earlier this month, the Houston Astros had their season come to an end when they got swept by the Chicago White Sox in the Wild Card series.

They lost the final game (on September 30) by a score of 7-3.

Brian McTaggart of MLB.com wrote: “White Sox beat the Astros, 7-3, to sweep the AL Wild Card Series, ending Houston’s season. The Astros haven’t won a postseason game since 2023 and face an uncertain offseason in which they will need a new GM and perhaps even a new manager.”

Houston Astros Legend May Retire With $190 Million

With their season over, it’s worth noting that a former Astros star could retire.

George Springer (Toronto Blue Jays) will be a free agent this winter.

Foul Territory wrote (on September 27): “George Springer gets a nice hand in what could be his last MLB game”

It’s also worth noting that Springer made a lot of money during his career.

If he were to retire, he would leave the game with just under $190 million in earnings (h/t Spotrac).

The biggest deal of Springer’s career came when he left the Astros to sign with the Blue Jays in 2021.

ESPN’s Jeff Passan wrote (on January 19, 2021): “George Springer’s deal with the Toronto Blue Jays is for six years and $150 million, as @JonHeyman said. In this market, that is a massive deal. Toronto paid a premium price for a premium player.”

Looking At Springer

Springer was picked (by the Astros) in the 1st round of the 2011 MLB Draft.

He spent the first seven years of his career with the franchise.

During that time, Springer made three All-Star Games (and helped the franchise win the 2017 World Series title).

With the Blue Jays, Springer made another All-Star Game.

He also helped the franchise reach the 2025 World Series.

The 37-year-old has hit 308 career home runs.