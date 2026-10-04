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Houston Astros Released 33-Year-Old After MLB Season

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MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA - MAY 19: Jason Alexander #54 of the Houston Astros looks on prior to the game against the Minnesota Twins at Target Field on May 19, 2026 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Matt Krohn/Getty Images)

Earlier this week, the Houston Astros had their season come to an end when they got swept by the Chicago White Sox (at home).

The Astros lost the final game by a score of 7-3.

33-Year-Old Elects Free Agency From Astros

GettyStarting pitcher Jason Alexander #54 of the Houston Astros works the first inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on August 21, 2025 in Baltimore, Maryland.

Following the season, Jason Alexander elected free agency.

He will now become a free agent who is available to sign with any team in the MLB.

MLB.com wrote (on October 2): “RHP Jason Alexander elected free agency.”

GettyJason Alexander #54 of the Houston Astros is walks to the dugout after being relieved during the sixth inning against the Colorado Rockies at Daikin Park on August 28, 2025 in Houston, Texas.

Alexander had been designated for assignment last month.

MLB.com wrote (on September 24): “Houston Astros designated RHP Jason Alexander for assignment.”

Alexander went 1-1 with a 9.33 ERA in four games (two starts) at the MLB level this year.

Looking At Alexander’s MLB Career

GettyJason Alexander #54 of the Houston Astros delivers during the first inning against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot park on August 04, 2025 in Miami, Florida.

Alexander has spent part of two seasons playing for the Astros.

In addition to Houston, he has also spent time with the Milwaukee Brewers and Athletics over three total seasons at the MLB level.

The 33-year-old has gone 7-6 with a 5.54 ERA in 40 career games (26 starts).

GettyJason Alexander #54 of the Houston Astros poses for a photo during Houston Astros Photo Day at CACTI Park of the Palm Beaches on February 18, 2026 in West Palm Beach, Florida.

It will be interesting to see if anyone picks up Alexander before the start of Spring Training.

He could provide pitching depth for another organization.

Looking At The Astros Right Now

GettyJose Altuve #27 of the Houston Astros hits a pop up fly with bases loaded against the Chicago White Sox during the fifth inning during the fifth inning in game two of the American League Wild Card Series at Daikin Park on September 30, 2026 in Houston, Texas.

The Astros had an up-and-down regular season, but they were still able to win the American League West with an 81-81 record.

They will now enter an intriguing offseason.

The franchise last won a World Series title during the 2022 season when they beat Bryce Harper and the Philadelphia Phillies.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Houston Astros Released 33-Year-Old After MLB Season

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