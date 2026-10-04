Houston Astros Released 33-Year-Old After MLB Season

Earlier this week, the Houston Astros had their season come to an end when they got swept by the Chicago White Sox (at home).

The Astros lost the final game by a score of 7-3.

33-Year-Old Elects Free Agency From Astros

Following the season, Jason Alexander elected free agency.

He will now become a free agent who is available to sign with any team in the MLB.

MLB.com wrote (on October 2): “RHP Jason Alexander elected free agency.”

Alexander had been designated for assignment last month.

MLB.com wrote (on September 24): “Houston Astros designated RHP Jason Alexander for assignment.”

Alexander went 1-1 with a 9.33 ERA in four games (two starts) at the MLB level this year.

Looking At Alexander’s MLB Career

Alexander has spent part of two seasons playing for the Astros.

In addition to Houston, he has also spent time with the Milwaukee Brewers and Athletics over three total seasons at the MLB level.

The 33-year-old has gone 7-6 with a 5.54 ERA in 40 career games (26 starts).

It will be interesting to see if anyone picks up Alexander before the start of Spring Training.

He could provide pitching depth for another organization.

Looking At The Astros Right Now

The Astros had an up-and-down regular season, but they were still able to win the American League West with an 81-81 record.

They will now enter an intriguing offseason.

The franchise last won a World Series title during the 2022 season when they beat Bryce Harper and the Philadelphia Phillies.