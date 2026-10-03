Ex-Houston Astros Star Retires From MLB With Over $400 Million In Career Earnings

Earlier this week, the Houston Astros had their season come to an end.

They got swept by the Chicago White Sox (in two games) at home.

The Astros lost the final game by a score of 7-3 on September 30.

Ex-Astros Star Retires From MLB With Over $400 Million

With their season over, it’s worth noting that a former Astros star is also retiring.

Justin Verlander pitched the final game of his career on September 26 (for the Detroit Tigers).

It’s also worth pointing out that Verlander is one of the highest paid players in MLB history.

At the end of his deferred payments, he will have over $420 million in career earnings (h/t Spotrac).

Looking At Verlander’s Time In Houston

Verlander had two stints with the Astros.

He was initially traded to the franchise (via the Detroit Tigers) during the middle of the 2017 season.

In that span, Verlander helped the franchise win two World Series titles.

MLB.com wrote (on August 31, 2017): “Detroit Tigers traded RHP Justin Verlander, cash and Player To Be Named Later to Houston Astros for CF Daz Cameron, RHP Franklin Perez and C Jake Rogers.”

Verlander then returned to the franchise from 2023-24 (after spending half of a season with the New York Mets).

Looking At Verlander’s Other Stops

Verlander was picked in the 1st round of the 2004 MLB Draft.

He is most known for his time with the Tigers.

The 43-year-old also spent one season pitching for the San Francisco Giants (in addition to the Mets, Astros and Tigers).