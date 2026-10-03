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Ex-Houston Astros Star Retires From MLB With Over $400 Million In Career Earnings

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HOUSTON, TEXAS - OCTOBER 04: A general view of a Houston Astros hat prior to game one of the American League Division Series between the Houston Astros and the Tampa Bay Rays at Minute Maid Park on October 04, 2019 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)

Earlier this week, the Houston Astros had their season come to an end.

They got swept by the Chicago White Sox (in two games) at home.

The Astros lost the final game by a score of 7-3 on September 30.

Ex-Astros Star Retires From MLB With Over $400 Million

GettyJustin Verlander #35 of the Houston Astros blows on his hand against the New York Yankees during the first inning at Yankee Stadium on August 5, 2023 in New York City.

With their season over, it’s worth noting that a former Astros star is also retiring.

Justin Verlander pitched the final game of his career on September 26 (for the Detroit Tigers).

It’s also worth pointing out that Verlander is one of the highest paid players in MLB history.

At the end of his deferred payments, he will have over $420 million in career earnings (h/t Spotrac).

Looking At Verlander’s Time In Houston

GettyJustin Verlander #35 of the Houston Astros throws a pitch against the Texas Rangers during the third inning in Game Five of the American League Championship Series at Globe Life Field on October 20, 2023 in Arlington, Texas.

Verlander had two stints with the Astros.

He was initially traded to the franchise (via the Detroit Tigers) during the middle of the 2017 season.

In that span, Verlander helped the franchise win two World Series titles.

MLB.com wrote (on August 31, 2017): “Detroit Tigers traded RHP Justin Verlander, cash and Player To Be Named Later to Houston Astros for CF Daz Cameron, RHP Franklin Perez and C Jake Rogers.”

GettyALCS MVP Justin Verlander #35 of the Houston Astros celebrates with his team after defeating the New York Yankees by a score of 4-0 to win Game Seven of the American League Championship Series at Minute Maid Park on October 21, 2017 in Houston, Texas. The Houston Astros advance to face the Los Angeles Dodgers in the World Series.

Verlander then returned to the franchise from 2023-24 (after spending half of a season with the New York Mets).

Looking At Verlander’s Other Stops

GettyJustin Verlander #35 of the Detroit Tigers reacts as he leaves the field during the sixth inning of his final game against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Comerica Park on September 26, 2026 in Detroit, Michigan.

Verlander was picked in the 1st round of the 2004 MLB Draft.

He is most known for his time with the Tigers.

The 43-year-old also spent one season pitching for the San Francisco Giants (in addition to the Mets, Astros and Tigers).

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Ex-Houston Astros Star Retires From MLB With Over $400 Million In Career Earnings

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