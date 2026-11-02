Houston Astros World Series Champion Immediately Becomes Free Agent

Getty
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 26: Ryne Stanek #45 of the Houston Astros pitches against the New York Yankees during their game at Yankee Stadium on June 26, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)
A 2022
Houston Astros World Series champion officially became a free agent on Sunday.
According to
the St. Louis Post-Dispatch’s Derrick Goold, the St. Louis Cardinals declined their $6 million club option on former Astros right-hander Ryne Stanek for the 2027 season. Former Houston Astros World Series Champion Becomes Free Agent After St. Louis Cardinals’ Decision
GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 22: Ryne Stanek #45 of the Houston Astros reacts after the final out was recorded against the New York Yankees during the seventh inning in game three of the American League Championship Series at Yankee Stadium on October 22, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images) Goold wrote on X: #stlcards are declining the team option on setup reliever Ryne Stanek’s contract, per source familiar with team’s decision. Stanek (RHP) becomes a free agent. He had a $6-million option for 2027. #Cardinals will go looking again for that veteran reliever (or two) like him.
Looking at Former Houston Astros RHP Ryne Stanek’s Career
GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 22: Ryne Stanek #45 of the Houston Astros pitches against the New York Yankees during the seventh inning in game three of the American League Championship Series at Yankee Stadium on October 22, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)
The Houston Astros selected Stanek with the No. 29 overall pick in the 2013
MLB Draft out of the University of Arkansas.
Stanek, now 35, made his MLB debut with the Rays in 2017.
GettyARLINGTON, TX – MAY 29: Ryne Stanek #59 of the Tampa Bay Rays pitches against theTexas Rangers during the fourth inning at Globe Life Park in Arlington on May 29, 2017 in Arlington, Texas. The Rays won 10-8. (Photo by Ron Jenkins/Getty Images)
The Rays traded Stanek and outfielder Jesus Sanchez to the
Miami Marlins at the 2019 trade deadline for right-handers Nick Anderson and Trevor Richards.
Stanek pitched for Miami through the 2020 season.
GettyHOUSTON, TEXAS – OCTOBER 08: Ryne Stanek #55 of the Miami Marlins delivers a pitch during the seventh inning against the Atlanta Braves in Game Three of the National League Division Series at Minute Maid Park on October 08, 2020 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)
After electing free agency, Stanek signed with the Houston Astros in Jan. 2021.
The right-hander played for the Astros through the 2023 season.
GettyATLANTA, GEORGIA – OCTOBER 31: Ryne Stanek #45 of the Houston Astros celebrates after retiring the side against the Atlanta Braves during the seventh inning in Game Five of the World Series at Truist Park on October 31, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
In 2022, Stanek posted 2.1 bWAR and a 1.15 ERA with 62 strikeouts over 54 2/3 innings. In the 2022 playoffs, he threw three scoreless innings with six strikeouts across four outings.
Stanek spent the 2024 season with the
Seattle Mariners and New York Mets.
GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 18: Ryne Stanek #55 of the New York Mets throws a pitch in the seventh inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers during Game Five of the National League Championship Series at Citi Field on October 18, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)
Stanek also pitched for the Mets in 2025 before spending this past season with the
Cardinals.
Over his 10-year MLB career, Stanek has posted a 3.87 ERA over 521 innings while striking out 596.
Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. Jackson Kruse More about Jackson Kruse
Houston Astros World Series Champion Immediately Becomes Free Agent