Houston Astros World Series Champion Immediately Becomes Free Agent

A 2022 Houston Astros World Series champion officially became a free agent on Sunday.

According to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch’s Derrick Goold, the St. Louis Cardinals declined their $6 million club option on former Astros right-hander Ryne Stanek for the 2027 season.

Former Houston Astros World Series Champion Becomes Free Agent After St. Louis Cardinals’ Decision

Goold wrote on X:

#stlcards are declining the team option on setup reliever Ryne Stanek’s contract, per source familiar with team’s decision.

Stanek (RHP) becomes a free agent. He had a $6-million option for 2027. #Cardinals will go looking again for that veteran reliever (or two) like him.

Looking at Former Houston Astros RHP Ryne Stanek’s Career

The Houston Astros selected Stanek with the No. 29 overall pick in the 2013 MLB Draft out of the University of Arkansas.

Stanek, now 35, made his MLB debut with the Rays in 2017.

The Rays traded Stanek and outfielder Jesus Sanchez to the Miami Marlins at the 2019 trade deadline for right-handers Nick Anderson and Trevor Richards.

Stanek pitched for Miami through the 2020 season.

After electing free agency, Stanek signed with the Houston Astros in Jan. 2021.

The right-hander played for the Astros through the 2023 season.

In 2022, Stanek posted 2.1 bWAR and a 1.15 ERA with 62 strikeouts over 54 2/3 innings. In the 2022 playoffs, he threw three scoreless innings with six strikeouts across four outings.

Stanek spent the 2024 season with the Seattle Mariners and New York Mets.

Stanek also pitched for the Mets in 2025 before spending this past season with the Cardinals.

Over his 10-year MLB career, Stanek has posted a 3.87 ERA over 521 innings while striking out 596.