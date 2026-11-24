The Atlanta Braves are still without a starting shortstop.

After Ha-Seong Kim signed with the Detroit Tigers and Mauricio Dubon is still a free agent, it’s a grim look for the Braves at short right now.

Atlanta continues to be linked to all the top candidates at shortstop on the proverbial trade block, and in a recent 6-player hypothetical by ESPN.com, the Braves are being urged to trade for Zach Neto, which is nothing new in the ongoing offseason rumor mill.

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Braves Trade Idea Per ESPN Lands Zach Neto for 4 Players

Per ESPN.com, here is the outlined hypothetical trade that could send Los Angeles Angels’ star shortstop Zach Neto to the Atlanta Braves:

Braves receive: SS Zach Neto, Caden Dana

Angels receive: OF Jurickson Profar, prospects Eric Hartman, Alex Lodise, and Luke Sinnard

ESPN’s reasoning for this trade proposal:

“Neto has three years of control at arbitration prices after three straight years of three-plus-win seasons. This solves the Braves’ shortstop problem for the foreseeable future, and at a cost-controlled price. The price for that is high, with a top-100 prospect in Hartman and two solid second-tier prospects in Lodise (shortstop with power) and Sinnard (above average stuff, improving command), who were both a bit old for their levels. The Braves’ farm system is still in a decent place after this, as they backfilled the lower levels in the past two drafts.”

Jurickson Profar is entering the last season of a three-year, $42 million contract, and with his recent suspensions, Atlanta could definitely look to cut ties as soon as possible.

In 2026, Neto hit 27 home runs, drove in 77 runs, stole 20+ bases, and played every day for the Angels. Given the fact he comes with several years of team control is why his price tag may be so high.

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Why the Braves Should Trade for Zach Neto

One thing the Braves have really lacked over recent seasons is a young, dynamic shortstop.

Neto provides a perennial 20-20 bat, and his ability to play every day (and bat leadoff) only adds to his value.

He would be the perfect addition to this Braves roster, and while Atlanta is already a World Series contender, those who follow the team closely understand that shortstop has been a sore thumb since Dansby Swanson departed in free agency a few years ago.

Atlanta Braves fans, what do you think about this hypothetical trade proposed by ESPN.com? Would you make the trade for Neto?