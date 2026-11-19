The Milwaukee Brewers brought back infielder Braden Shewmake on a minor league contract Thursday, with an invitation to major league spring training.

The Atlanta Braves took the left-handed-hitting shortstop with the 21st overall pick in 2019, the second of two first-round selections that year after Baylor catcher Shea Langeliers went ninth. Pre-draft projections had Shewmake sliding toward the back end of round one or into round two. He signed for the full $3.13 million slot value on June 11.

The Braves had not drafted a shortstop that high since Chipper Jones went first overall in 1990. By 2021, Shewmake rose to become the No. 5-ranked prospect in the Braves’ system, and appeared to be Atlanta’s shortstop of the future.

But it didn’t work out that way. Shewmake played four games for Milwaukee last July before the club designated him for assignment, less than two weeks after acquiring him, which makes this reunion an unusual twist.

MLB.com‘s Adam McCalvy first reported the signing and called Shewmake a “World Series champion” in a post on social media, as quoted by Reviewing the Brew. The Brewers earned that title by beating Tampa Bay 4-1 in Game 5 on Oct. 28, the first championship in franchise history.

Shewmake’s Path From Braves First-Rounder to Yankees Depth

The Wylie, Texas, native turned heads at Texas A&M, where he hit .328 with 11 home runs and drove in 69 runs as a freshman in 2017 on his way to SEC Freshman of the Year honors.

Shewmake never settled into the Atlanta lineup. The Braves shipped him to the Chicago White Sox in November 2023 in a five-player package for reliever Aaron Bummer that also sent pitchers Michael Soroka and Jared Shuster to Chicago.

Kansas City claimed him off waivers from the White Sox in January 2025, and the New York Yankees claimed him from the Royals a month later.

He spent that entire season at Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, hitting .244/.318/.362 with four home runs and 15 stolen bases in 315 plate appearances, mostly at shortstop. He never reached the majors for New York, which designated him for assignment in February 2026, watched him clear waivers and outrighted him with an invitation to major league camp.

“Offense has never been Shewmake’s calling card,” according to MLB Trade Rumors, which pegged him as a glove-first bench option for the Yankees if injuries thinned the roster.

Braden Shewmake’s Role in the Brewers System

Houston obtained him from the Yankees on April 19 for pitcher Wilmy Sanchez, according to MLB.com. Milwaukee then acquired him from Houston for cash considerations on July 12, two days after the Astros designated him for assignment, and designated outfielder Greg Jones to clear room. Shewmake, who was out of options and had hit .256/.272/.423 in 83 plate appearances for Houston, started at third base and batted ninth in the series finale at Pittsburgh.

He collected two hits in eight plate appearances over four games. The stay ended July 24, when infielder David Hamilton returned from the injured list. Shewmake cleared waivers, was outrighted to Triple-A Nashville and chose free agency, then signed a minor league deal with Houston three days later.

Now he returns to Milwaukee as infield depth. Barring injuries or an unexpected trade, he is not part of Milwaukee’s Opening Day plans, according to Reviewing the Brew, which listed contact skills, defensive range and decent speed among his strengths.

He can play shortstop, second base and third base, and he will provide insurance at Triple-A Nashville behind the major league infield. Shewmake, who turned 29 on the day of the signing, has hit .196/.206/.320 with four home runs across parts of three major league seasons.

Milwaukee has worked this market before, according to MLB.com, which pointed to Jace Peterson, Brad Boxberger, Hoby Milner and Colin Rea, all non-roster invitees from 2021 to 2023. Spring training will show whether Shewmake adds his name to that list.