3-Time World Series Champion Immediately Leaves Los Angeles Dodgers Organization

Among the many players to become free agents this offseason is three-time World Series champion Kiké Hernández.

Hernández, who won the World Series with the Dodgers in 2020, 2024 and 2025, officially elected free agency on Oct. 29.

3-Time World Series Champion Kiké Hernández Leaves Los Angeles Dodgers

Hernández, 35, has 13 years of big-league experience. He played for the Dodgers from 2015-20. He signed with the Boston Red Sox after the 2020 season, and the Red Sox traded him to the Dodgers during the 2023 season.

Hernández became a free agent after the 2023 season. He signed one-year deals with the Dodgers before the 2024, 2025 and 2026 seasons.

Over his 10 seasons with the Dodgers, Hernández has posted 10.9 bWAR with 99 home runs and 332 RBI. Over his entire big-league career, the utilityman has recorded 17.6 bWAR, 134 home runs and 482 RBI.

While Hernández’s career slash line (.235/.304/.402) isn’t amazing, he always seems to come through in the clutch when it matters.

Over 109 postseason games, Hernández has slashed .263/.328/.477 with 17 home runs and 44 RBI.

Hernández is tied with David Ortiz, Aaron Judge and Jim Thome on the all-time playoff home runs list at No. 16. He is No. 4 on the Dodgers’ all-time postseason home run list with 12.

This past season, Hernández posted a poor .671 OPS over 41 regular-season games and went 1-for-14 in the playoffs.

The Dodgers might move on from Hernández this offseason due to his poor 2026 season, but the team might also bring him back because of his postseason pedigree and clubhouse presence.

Looking at the Los Angeles Dodgers’ 2026 Season

The Dodgers failed to win the World Series for the third season in a row, as the Milwaukee Brewers swept them 4-0 in the National League Championship Series before winning the Fall Classic over the Tampa Bay Rays.

The Dodgers finished the regular season as the National League’s No. 2 seed with a 100-62 record. They beat the Atlanta Braves 3-1 in the National League Division Series before losing to the Brewers in the NLCS.