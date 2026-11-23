There has been constant chatter during the MLB offseason that the Los Angeles Dodgers may be looking to trade outfielder Teoscar Hernandez in favor of giving more runway to top prospect Josue De Paula.

The main rumored team that could be interested in Hernandez is the Kansas City Royals.

In a recent trade pitch by BR.com, curated to the idea of ‘cutting costs’, the Dodgers are predicted to trade Hernandez to the Royals for a 26-year-old pitcher. Hernandez is entering the last year of his $66 million deal.

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Dodgers-Royals Trade Pitch Swaps Teoscar Hernandez for Steven Zobac

According to BR.com’s Joe Reuter, the Dodgers could trade Teoscar Hernandez to the Royals for pitcher Steven Zobac.

Reuter wrote:

“The Dodgers’ potential motivations to move Teoscar Hernández stretch beyond just offloading his remaining money, which includes a $14.5 million salary in 2027 and a $6.5 million buyout on a 2028 club option. With Kyle Tucker and Andy Pages locked into two spots in the outfield and Shohei Ohtani handling everyday designated hitter duties, trading Hernández is the most logical way to create a path for rising star Josue De Paula.”

The BR writer then notes that Zobac could serve as a nice depth rotation piece for LA. Zobac has yet to make his MLB debut, but does have pretty strong numbers in the minors.

As for Teoscar being traded, his defensive metrics have become unignorable, and if LA may not play to bring him back in free agency, this deal does make sense in an attempt to ‘cut costs’ ahead of the 2027 season, especially if a salary cap is on the horizon.

The Dodgers would be forced to cut costs somewhere, and a player like Teoscar Hernandez would be the first name that Andrew Friedman would think about moving. It’s no indictment of Hernandez as a player, as he’s come up with countless moments in a Dodgers uniform, but at the end of the day, MLB is a business as well.

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