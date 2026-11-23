The Los Angeles Dodgers bowed out in the National League Championship Series this past October. To make matters worse, they also lost Tarik Skubal, who signed a nine-year, $450 million contract with the New York Mets on Sunday. That should ultimately open the floodgates for more free agent activity over the final week before the lockout starts.

One would expect that the Dodgers might try to counter the Mets on this move. A big move to bolster the starting rotation would not be out of character for them. However, Katie Woo of The Athletic reports that the Dodgers aren’t expected to do much in that market and will instead look for cheaper options.

“Per team sources, the Dodgers aren’t inclined to be aggressive in the SP market,” Woo posted on X. That’s not to suggest they won’t engage, but the club is comfortable waiting to see what the second-tier of options looks like, and could perhaps take a flier on a stopgap starter to boost its depth.”

Per team sources, the Dodgers aren’t inclined to be aggressive in the SP market. That’s not to suggest they won’t engage, but the club is comfortable waiting to see what the second-tier of options looks like, and could perhaps take a flier on a stopgap starter to boost its depth. https://t.co/PY9cvivmUa — Katie Woo (@katiejwoo) November 23, 2026

Where Dodgers’ Pitching Search Stands After Tarik Skubal’s Departure

Woo notes that this does not mean the Dodgers won’t at least dip their toes in the water for a top-name starting pitcher. Freddy Peralta is still a free agent and could be an interesting fit.

However, that doesn’t appear to be their main focus heading into the final week before the lockout. They may still add a starting pitcher, but they likely are going to search for value options.

This could include pitchers such as Shane Bieber or Zac Gallen, who will be cheaper options after having difficult seasons in 2026. Both still have a lot of upside and could benefit the Dodgers. Bieber is a former Cy Young winner after all.

But it’s clear that the Dodgers also want to give their internal options a chance to prove themselves. They still have a lot of depth in their system, and the truth is that there aren’t very many options in free agency that are better than what they currently have.

This is still an elite roster with strong starting pitching depth, so the Dodgers should be in solid shape as they turn their focus to the 2027 season after losing the NLCS.

It’s a risk for sure, as Blake Snell and Tyler Glasnow have not been able to stay healthy, but if 2027 is a short season, that shouldn’t hurt the Dodgers too much.

What the Dodgers Have In-House

In addition to Snell and Glasnow, the Dodgers still have Shohei Ohtani, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Roki Sasaki, Emmet Sheehan and Justin Wrobleski, so adding a starting pitcher isn’t necessarily something that they need to do.

That’s not to say they won’t add pieces, but what they already have is mostly solid, even though Skubal is now gone. A lot depends on if a salary cap is instituted in the next CBA. That could ultimately curb what the Dodgers are able to do in free agency and could force them to cut payroll rather than add to the roster.