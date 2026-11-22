The Los Angeles Dodgers are now saying goodbye to Tarik Skubal after he landed with the New York Mets on Nov. 22.

While this wasn’t a surprise — he was expected to land with the Mets — it still rattled the major leagues.

After his first and only year with the Dodgers, he’s heading to the East Coast. But what got in the Dodgers’ way?

MLB Insider Explains Why Dodgers Didn’t Retain Skubal

Alden González of ESPN took to X, formerly Twitter, to point out where Los Angeles stood in all of this, and what the situation boiled down to.

“The Dodgers never got to a point where they made Tarik Skubal an offer, according to sources. They wanted him back, and were willing to ultimately go long-term, but the uncertainty of a new CBA and what the economic model might look like prevented them from doing so pre-lockout.”

Skubal has now signed a groundbreaking nine-year, $450 million deal with New York.

Taking Stock of Skubal’s Journey Through the Major Leagues

The 2026 season marked Skubal’s seventh Major League Baseball season.

Much of his career — over six years — was spent with the Detroit Tigers after they selected him with the No. 255 overall pick in the ninth round of the 2018 MLB draft.

His debut arrived on Aug. 18, 2020.

But once August 2026 rolled around, the 30-year-old southpaw was traded to the Dodgers in exchange for River Ryan and minor leaguers Zyhir Hope and Brady Smith.

By the end of Skubal’s 2026 regular season campaign, he had registered a 2.72 ERA and 186 strikeouts across 158.2 innings of work through 26 starts.

For reference, during his final, complete season with the Tigers in 2025, he logged a 2.21 ERA and 241 strikeouts across 195.1 innings pitched through 31 starts.

This is a significant change for both parties, but particularly for Skubal, who has been shuffled between organizations.

His new chapter begins in New York — perhaps he’ll have what the Mets need.