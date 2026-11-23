The Los Angeles Dodgers are entering a critical offseason stretch as they continue reshaping their roster ahead of the 2027 MLB season. With several key decisions still pending, the defending champions are balancing their immediate championship ambitions with long-term roster planning.

Los Angeles has already made moves to strengthen its position, including acquiring Royce Lewis to add infield versatility. Meanwhile, Miguel Rojas’s retirement leaves another veteran spot to fill as the Dodgers evaluate their roster depth. With the offseason moving quickly, the front office faces increasing pressure to make the right decisions before the next major deadline.

Dodgers Shift Away From Big-Money Starting Pitchers Toward Bullpen Upgrades

After missing out on Tarik Skubal, who signed a nine-year, $450 million deal with the Mets, the Dodgers aren’t expected to pursue another expensive starter.

They’re prioritizing bullpen help, short-term pitching options and confidence in their current rotation.

The Dodgers are reportedly hesitant to offer another long-term pitching contract, partly due to uncertainty over the next collective bargaining agreement and possible changes to MLB’s financial structure.

Los Angeles has Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Blake Snell, Tyler Glasnow, Shohei Ohtani and Roki Sasaki as pitching options, but injuries and workload concerns persist, especially for Snell, Glasnow and Ohtani.

Rather than spending heavily on another frontline starter, the Dodgers could target affordable veterans like Trevor Rogers and Eric Lauer.

Both pitchers could add rotation depth without the long-term commitment the organization has been avoiding.

The Dodgers are also targeting bullpen upgrades. Adrian Morejon could strengthen the relief corps, while re-signing Alex Vesia would add a familiar option.

They believe improved relief and flexible pitching depth can sustain championship-level competitiveness without overhauling the rotation.

Teruaki Sato Emerges as Dodgers Target Before December 1 CBA Freeze

The Dodgers are also looking to address the age of their position-player roster, with their offensive priorities shifting toward younger talent.

Teruaki Sato has emerged as a potential target as Los Angeles looks to add power and improve long-term lineup balance.

Sato, a standout Japanese slugger, could offer another offensive dimension to a lineup featuring established veterans such as Freddie Freeman and Max Muncy.

The Dodgers have been looking to better balance experienced players with younger contributors, particularly as they prepare for future roster transitions.

Acquiring Royce Lewis reflects this strategy. Adding versatile players and young hitters could preserve Los Angeles’s infield flexibility and ease the workload on its veteran core.

However, offseason timing is becoming increasingly important. MLB’s collective bargaining agreement expires on December 1, 2026, and a potential lockout could freeze player transactions.

That could leave teams unable to complete signings, trades, or other roster moves until they reach a new agreement.

The Dodgers have little time to set offseason priorities. Pursuing bullpen help, a short-term starter, or Teruaki Sato could shape their flexibility for 2027.

With the December 1 deadline approaching, the Dodgers are focused on addressing their needs without sacrificing future financial flexibility.

Their offseason strategy is increasingly centered on depth, youth, and targeted upgrades rather than another blockbuster pitching commitment.