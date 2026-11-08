Los Angeles Dodgers Abruptly Release 7-Year MLB Veteran Catcher

The Los Angeles Dodgers were once again one of baseball’s top teams this season, finishing with a 100-62 record.

However, the Dodgers were unable to three-peat as World Series champions during this year’s postseason. This is because they were swept by the Milwaukee Brewers in the NLCS.

Now, with the Dodgers’ offseason getting started, they have parted ways with one of their catchers.

Los Angeles Dodgers Release Veteran Catcher

According to MLB.com, the Dodgers have released catcher Chadwick Tromp.

“C Chadwick Tromp has elected free agency,” MLB.com reported.

Tromp signed a minor league contract with the Dodgers in August after being released by the Baltimore Orioles.

Tromp did not make an appearance for the Dodgers following signing his minor league deal. Instead, he played for Triple-A Oklahoma City, where he had one home run, five RBI, and a .220 batting average in 18 games.

Looking at Tromp’s MLB Career

While Tromp did not make a major league appearance while with the Dodgers, he has a decent amount of MLB experience.

Tromp has appeared in at least one major league game in each of the last seven MLB seasons. In 88 career MLB games split between the San Francisco Giants, Atlanta Braves, and Orioles, he has posted six home runs, 27 RBI, and a .208 batting average.

Teams looking for more catching depth could consider signing Tromp to a minor league deal. It will be interesting to see where he ends up now that his time with the Dodgers organization has passed.