Los Angeles Dodgers Release 7-Year MLB Veteran Pitcher in Sudden Move

The Los Angeles Dodgers are going to be a fascinating team to watch during this offseason.

After being swept by the Milwaukee Brewers in the NLCS, it would not be surprising if they are very active this offseason. They should be on the hunt for more talent as they aim for better postseason results in 2027.

Yet, the Dodgers have now moved on from one of their pitchers during the early days of the offseason.

Los Angeles Dodgers Release Veteran Pitcher

The Dodgers have parted ways with one of their veteran pitchers.

This is because pitcher Cole Irvin is now a free agent.

“LHP Cole Irvin elected free agency,” MLB.com reported.

Irvin becoming a free agent comes after he appeared in one game for the Dodgers in 2026. During it, he allowed six earned runs in six innings pitched.

Irvin spent the bulk of this season with Triple-A Oklahoma City, though. In 28 games with Triple-A Oklahoma City in 2026, he posted a 12-7 record, a 3.33 ERA, and 85 strikeouts.

Taking a Look at Irvin

While Irvin did not get into a ton of major league action this season with the Dodgers, he has a decent amount of MLB experience.

In 135 career MLB games over seven seasons split between the Philadelphia Phillies, Athletics, Baltimore Orioles, Minnesota Twins, and Dodgers, Irvin has posted a 28-41 record, a 4.58 ERA, and 439 strikeouts.

With this, and Irvin having a strong season in Triple-A in 2026, he has the potential to generate some interest in free agency. It will be intriguing to see where the former Dodgers pitcher ends up landing from here.