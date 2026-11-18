The Los Angeles Dodgers enter the offseason after another successful regular season, winning 100 games and securing their 13th National League West title in 14 years. However, their postseason exit has left the front office with several roster decisions to consider as it prepares for another championship push in 2027.

One question is Hyeseong Kim’s future. The Korean infielder has struggled to establish a consistent role since arriving in Los Angeles, with infield competition limiting his opportunities.

His first two MLB seasons have also brought offensive challenges as he adjusts to a different level of pitching.

Brandon Gomes Backs Hyeseong Kim After Difficult Dodgers Season

Dodgers general manager Brandon Gomes believes Hyeseong Kim remains a player worth investing in despite his disappointing offensive production in 2026.

Gomes acknowledged that the infielder didn’t meet his expectations at the plate but highlighted the qualities that still make him valuable to Los Angeles.

“Comet didn’t have the year he was expecting offensively, but he has so many skills that fit us well,” Gomes said. “I think somebody with that work ethic and care and desire to be good is something we feel good about.”

Gomes also indicated that the Dodgers plan to work with Kim on potential swing adjustments during the offseason.

The organization had already presented him with a plan, and the infielder felt encouraged by some of the changes discussed toward the end of the season.

Kim finished 2026 with a .259 batting average, a .323 on-base percentage and a .328 slugging percentage across 43 games. His .651 OPS was down from .699 in 2025, though he appeared in 71 games in his first MLB season.

There were some encouraging signs. His strikeout rate improved from 30.6% in 2025 to 23.7% in 2026, while his walk rate increased from 4.1% to 9.2%.

Kim arrived in Los Angeles after hitting .326 with 11 home runs and 30 stolen bases for the Kiwoom Heroes in 2024.

His three-year contract guarantees $12.5 million, with 2027 as its final guaranteed year.

Gomes’ comments don’t guarantee Kim a starting role, but they show the organization remains interested in his development. The next step will be turning the planned mechanical adjustments into more consistent production.

Shohei Ohtani’s Role Adds Another Dodgers Roster Challenge

Kim’s potential role is part of a wider roster puzzle for Los Angeles.

MLB.com’s Mike Petriello recently examined how Shohei Ohtani’s position as the team’s designated hitter complicates decisions involving several other players.

Freddie Freeman and Max Muncy are both expected to remain regulars at the corner infield positions, while young hitter Josue De Paula could also need opportunities at designated hitter.

Dalton Rushing is another player whose bat could help the team, though his recovery means he won’t be ready to catch for several months.

One option is to give De Paula a chance in left field if his defense develops enough.

The Dodgers could also move Tommy Edman into a more flexible utility role, potentially creating additional opportunities around the infield.

That situation could matter for Kim, who may compete for playing time at second base while offering coverage at multiple positions.

Alex Freeland is another infield option, so Kim will still need to earn his opportunities.

The Dodgers have several decisions ahead as they balance their experienced lineup with younger players. For Kim, an improved offseason showing could strengthen his case for a larger role in 2027.