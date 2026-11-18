The Los Angeles Dodgers are among the teams to have reportedly met with Japanese teenager Shoki Oda. Nonetheless, if the pending lockout drags out into the spring, could that impact Oda’s decision on whether to wait until a new collective bargaining agreement is reached or return to Japan?

On Nov. 14, the California Post’s Dylan Hernandez relayed a report from Japan that the Dodgers sent three people to Yokohama High School to have a face-to-face meeting with Oda, which lasted three hours.

Oda remains focused on making the move to the United States despite being selected by the Tokyo Giants in the first round of the 2027 Nippon Professional Baseball draft.

However, could this lockout, especially if it drags out and impacts the international market, cause Oda to reconsider playing in the NBP?

“The NPB draft picks have until March 31st to sign,” Hernandez said on the Nov. 17 edition of “Dodgers Post.” “Keep in mind where [Oda is] going to be at that point. All of January is going to go by, and [MLB owners and the MLBPA are] not talking. All of February goes by. What’s going on?

“[Talks are] just barely going to have started at the end of March, and you don’t even know what this season is going to look like… I think he’s going to panic, and I think he’s going to sign with the Tokyo Giants.”

Why Dodgers Target Shoki Oda Wants to Bypass NBP?

Aside from his reported meeting with the Dodgers, Oda has previously met with the New York Yankees, Texas Rangers, Toronto Blue Jays, Philadelphia Phillies, New York Mets, St. Louis Cardinals, and Detroit Tigers.

He is expected to meet with 12 MLB teams, per Hernandez’s relayed reporting. Furthermore, Hernandez noted why Oda has his heart set on bypassing the NPB to reach the majors.

“One of the reasons to leave is because the players don’t have many rights over there,” Hernandez added. “The signing bonuses are capped at under $700,000.

“Again, some teams absolutely refuse to post players. SoftBank does not post players at all. The Tokyo Giants make it really difficult for players to convince them to post them. Those are things that don’t happen too much.”

Could Shoki Oda Force Changes in Japan?

Moreover, Hernandez states that if Oda makes a 360 change due to the lockout potentially forcing him to reconsider the NBP, it could lead to major changes in Japanese baseball to avoid another situation in which the best young players want to bypass the league to reach the majors.

“It’s interesting because you’re talking about two leagues that are in two very different places, and they’re both having major moments right now,” Hernandez said. “This is a big deal for the Japanese league because, yes, there’s an acceptance that the best players from there are eventually going to come here.

“But for them not to even make a stop there at all, I think this is an existential crisis for them. Maybe that’s ultimately what could get him to stay. If this leads to larger discussions about how they need to change the way they do things over there to better accommodate the players.”