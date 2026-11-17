The Los Angeles Dodgers were once again one of baseball’s top teams this regular season.

The Dodgers finished the campaign with a strong 100-62 record and first in the National League West.

However, the postseason was a different story for Los Angeles. Their push for a three-peat fell short, as they were swept by the Milwaukee Brewers in the NLCS.

With how this postseason went for the Dodgers, they are expected to be very active this offseason. One of their top needs is another star in their infield.

When looking at trade candidates around the majors, Baltimore Orioles star Gunnar Henderson stands out in a major way as a possible target for the Dodgers.

Because of this, we here at Heavy Sports have a trade pitch that would have the Dodgers land Henderson from the Orioles in a blockbuster move.

Dodgers Get:

Gunnar Henderson

Orioles Get:

Eduardo Quintero

Emil Morales

Christian Zazueta

James Tibbs III

With this trade, the Orioles would be landing a new young star in Henderson to their core. The Orioles, on the other hand, would land four very promising prospects in their system from the Dodgers.

Why the Dodgers Could Target Henderson

When looking at the Dodgers’ current roster, it is certainly fair to argue that they should consider targeting Henderson.

Henderson would have the potential to be a real answer for the Dodgers’ shortstop position if successfully acquired. However, he could also help Los Angeles out at third base. In either scenario, the Dodgers’ lineup would look stronger if they added a star like Henderson.

Henderson would also be more than just a one-year rental for the Dodgers if acquired. This is because he is under team control through the 2028 season. This undoubtedly adds to his appeal.

Henderson is also still only 25 years old. With this, he is just entering his prime and could even improve further by getting a change of scenery on a top team like the Dodgers.

Looking at Henderson’s Career So Far

Henderson appeared in 158 games this season with the Orioles, where he posted 24 home runs, 59 RBI, and a .225 batting average. While he had a lower batting average than normal, he still made an impact with his power.

Henderson has also shown that he can be a major difference-maker when playing at his best. This was especially the case during the 2024 season. In 159 games for Baltimore that campaign as an All-Star, he posted 37 home runs, 92 RBI, and a .281 batting average.

Henderson was also the Rookie of the Year and a Silver Slugger in 2023. In 150 games that season for Baltimore, he had 28 home runs, 82 RBI, and a .255 batting average.

With numbers like these, Henderson has shown that he can be a big star when playing at his best. Thus, if the Orioles end up shopping him this offseason, the Dodgers should not be afraid to make a major push for him.