Dodgers’ Crosstown Rivals Named Potential Threat in Tarik Skubal Sweepstakes

The Los Angeles Dodgers’ season is over, and so too is their quest to become the first team to three-peat since the New York Yankees from 1998-2000. Now, they’ll turn their attention to the offseason, where they have some decisions to make.

The team acquired Tarik Skubal at the trade deadline to help get them to the World Series, and while they could certainly still be in the mix to re-sign him, that doesn’t mean it’s going to be an easy task. He’ll be highly sought after and will likely command a long-term contract.

The Dodgers can pull that off, but Zachary D. Rymer of Bleacher Report believes that the Los Angeles Angels could be a threat to land him in the sweepstakes.

“The Angels may have lost 100 games for the first time in their history this year, but it wasn’t because of their starting pitching. Their starters ranked in the top half of the league for ERA and rWAR,” Rymer wrote.