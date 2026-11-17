The Trevor Megill trade rumors are the kind that Milwaukee Brewers fans don’t want to believe, but there’s new reason to believe now.

Megill got the last six outs of the Brewers’ first-ever World Series title, but he doesn’t appear to be safe.

The 2027 season is the last one on Megill’s current contract, which makes him a clear trade candidate, particularly for the small market Brewers.

And for those trying to read the tea leaves, you’ve got to take a look at what the Brewers did this weekend, when they made a different trade — one to bring a right-handed relief pitcher to town.

Adding a different reliever certainly makes a Megill trade feel a bit more realistic.

Brewers Trade Points to Another

The Brewers announced a trade on Sunday night in which they acquired reliever Ryan Walker from the San Francisco Giants.

The Brewers sent two minor league players to San Francisco: Blake Holub and Gavin Perry.

The move was made to bolster Milwaukee’s bullpen, but consider the fact that Walker is a talented righty, like Megill. That certainly could point to a trade.

The Brewers still have Aaron Ashby, a lefty, and Abner Uribe, a righty — if they truly believe in Walker, too, they have the depth to consider moving Megill now rather than lose him for nothing in free agency after the 2027 season.

Is Ryan Walker Good?

Walker had a fascinating tenure with the Giants, being very good for a while, then struggling in 2026.

The Brewers are likely betting they can get him to rebound in 2027.

From 2023 through 2025, Walker had a combined 2.98 ERA with 237 strikeouts in 202.2 innings.

In 2026, though, Walker had a 7.16 ERA in 32.2 innings with 23 strikeouts and 19 walks.

The Brewers will need Walker to regain his control, but he definitely has impressive stuff if he can get back to his peak form.