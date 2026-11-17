The Milwaukee Brewers had a magical 2026 season that saw them win the World Series.

Now, the Brewers will look to build on that momentum with a strong offseason.

The Brewers have some areas on their roster that they could look to strengthen this offseason.

That undoubtedly includes at the first base position. This is because NLCS MVP Jake Bauers quickly signed a four-year, $56 million contract with the Boston Red Sox in free agency.

With this, it would not be surprising if the Brewers worked hard to find a replacement for Bauers in their lineup. At a minimum, they should add another platoon player who can play first base.

Due to this, the Brewers are now being urged to sign a notable New York Yankees free agent with the offseason getting started.

Milwaukee Brewers Urged to Sign Yankees Star Free Agent

In a recent article for Dairyland Express, Dylan Carter urged the Brewers to consider signing Yankees free agent Paul Goldschmidt in free agency after losing Bauers.

“Even at age 39, former NL MVP Paul Goldschmidt was still an effective player for the Yankees this past season, with 52 RBIs and 18 home runs in 105 games in New York,” Carter wrote. “With seven All-Star appearances, five Silver Sluggers and four Gold Gloves under his belt over a long and storied career, the one thing that has still eluded him is a World Series win. If he’s willing to buy into the system and commit to the culture in Milwaukee, this could be the chance he’s been looking for to win a ring and ride off into the sunset as a champion.”

With the Brewers needing more depth at first base, it makes sense that Goldschmidt is being viewed as a potential target for them.

If the Brewers signed Goldschmidt, he would give them a proven veteran with an excellent resume. He has shown that he can still provide decent offense at this point in his career. Thus, he could be a solid depth pickup for Milwaukee if they successfully landed him.

Goldschmidt & the Brewers Could Be a Match

On a one-year contract, Goldschmidt and the Brewers could be a very good match.

Goldschmidt would give Milwaukee another good option to work with at first base and DH. This would certainly help the Brewers, especially after losing Bauers.

The Brewers, on the other hand, would give Goldschmidt a chance to play for another top contender.

With that, it will be interesting to see if the Brewers end up making a push for Goldschmidt. He would have the potential to provide the Brewers with more pop and experience if successfully brought in.