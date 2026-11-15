Brewers’ William Contreras Plans Made Clear

William Contreras is the heartbeat of the Milwaukee Brewers.

He’s also really darn good at baseball, too.

That all added up to him winning World Series MVP as the Brewers won their first championship in franchise history.

Almost immediately when the offseason began, though, Contreras popped up in trade rumors and speculation.

So what’s it going to be? Will the Brewers keep their World Series MVP even if they have to pay him? Or will they operate like an efficient small-market club and cash him in for value right now?

The latest plans look like they could be what Brewers fans want to hear.

William Contreras Plan

The Brewers apparently are pursuing a long-term extension for Contreras.

This is what The Athletic’s Jim Bowden wrote in a new article on Sunday:

“The Athletics, Giants, Rockies, Nationals and Reds are looking for pitching, pitching and more pitching. The Nationals are still trying to sign James Wood to a long-term deal, and the Brewers are attempting the same thing with World Series MVP William Contreras. The Diamondbacks are once again shopping second baseman Ketel Marte and are focused on trying to acquire left-handed hitters.”

That’s a lot of information, but the key line for Brewers fans is that the Brewers are “attempting the same thing” — referring to “a long-term deal” — with Contreras.

What exactly does that look like? The answer to that question likely determines whether the Brewers actually follow through and get a deal done.

Value of Sentiment

What is the cost of glory?

The Brewers have to decide that. Contreras led them to their greatest heights. That has to matter.

It’s a long offseason, and Contreras isn’t a free agent yet, so there’s no rush. The lockout will delay things, even if there was any progress being made.

Eventually, Contreras and the Brewers will reach a conclusion. No one really knows which side of the equation it’ll fall on.

But it has to matter that Contreras just became a Milwaukee legend.