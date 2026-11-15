Hi, Subscriber

Brewers’ William Contreras Plans Made Clear

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
World Series: Milwaukee Brewers v Tampa Bay Rays - Game Five
Getty
ST PETERSBURG, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 28: William Contreras #24 of the Milwaukee Brewers slides into home plate to score a run after a sacrifice fly during the sixth inning against the Tampa Bay Rays in game five of the 2026 World Series at Tropicana Field on October 28, 2026 in St Petersburg, Florida. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

William Contreras is the heartbeat of the Milwaukee Brewers.

He’s also really darn good at baseball, too.

That all added up to him winning World Series MVP as the Brewers won their first championship in franchise history.

Almost immediately when the offseason began, though, Contreras popped up in trade rumors and speculation.

So what’s it going to be? Will the Brewers keep their World Series MVP even if they have to pay him? Or will they operate like an efficient small-market club and cash him in for value right now?

The latest plans look like they could be what Brewers fans want to hear.

William Contreras Plan

GettyMILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN – OCTOBER 12: William Contreras #24 of the Milwaukee Brewers reacts to hitting a single in the sixth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers in game two of the National League Championship Series at American Family Field on October 12, 2026 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

The Brewers apparently are pursuing a long-term extension for Contreras.

This is what The Athletic’s Jim Bowden wrote in a new article on Sunday:

“The Athletics, Giants, Rockies, Nationals and Reds are looking for pitching, pitching and more pitching. The Nationals are still trying to sign James Wood to a long-term deal, and the Brewers are attempting the same thing with World Series MVP William Contreras. The Diamondbacks are once again shopping second baseman Ketel Marte and are focused on trying to acquire left-handed hitters.”

That’s a lot of information, but the key line for Brewers fans is that the Brewers are “attempting the same thing” — referring to “a long-term deal” — with Contreras.

What exactly does that look like? The answer to that question likely determines whether the Brewers actually follow through and get a deal done.

Value of Sentiment

World Series: Milwaukee Brewers v Tampa Bay Rays - Game Five
GettyST PETERSBURG, FLORIDA – OCTOBER 28: William Contreras #24 of the Milwaukee Brewers poses with the Willie Mays World Series Most Valuable Player award after defeating the Tampa Bay Rays in the 2026 World Series at Tropicana Field on October 28, 2026 in St Petersburg, Florida. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

What is the cost of glory?

The Brewers have to decide that. Contreras led them to their greatest heights. That has to matter.

It’s a long offseason, and Contreras isn’t a free agent yet, so there’s no rush. The lockout will delay things, even if there was any progress being made.

Eventually, Contreras and the Brewers will reach a conclusion. No one really knows which side of the equation it’ll fall on.

But it has to matter that Contreras just became a Milwaukee legend.

Billy Heyen Billy Heyen is a Heavy contributor with focus on the NFL and MLB. He is a 2019 graduate of Syracuse University who spent his senior year following Jim Boeheim's basketball team around the country. His reporting work has also included extensive work for The Sporting News, the Sandusky Register and Rochester's Democrat & Chronicle. Adventures in sports writing have also led to in-person coverage of the Buffalo Sabres, Cleveland Guardians, U.S. men's national soccer team and a variety of minor league baseball stories. More about Billy Heyen

0 Comments

Brewers’ William Contreras Plans Made Clear

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread

More Heavy on Brewers News

More Heavy on Brewers News ↓
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x