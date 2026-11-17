The Milwaukee Brewers recently lost NLCS MVP Jake Bauers to the Boston Red Sox in free agency.

Bauers signed a four-year, $56 million contract with the Red Sox earlier this month after his big breakout year for the Brewers.

Now, the Brewers have lost another one of their players from their World Series roster in free agency.

Milwaukee Brewers World Series Pitcher Signs With AL Club

Dustin May’s time with Milwaukee has officially come to a close.

According to FanSided’s Robert Murray, May has signed a three-year contract with the Chicago White Sox worth just over $50 million.

“BREAKING: Free-agent pitcher Dustin May and the Chicago White Sox are in agreement on a three-year contract worth just north of $50 million, according to sources familiar with the deal,” Murray reported on X.

BREAKING: Free-agent pitcher Dustin May and the Chicago White Sox are in agreement on a three-year contract worth just north of $50 million, according to sources familiar with the deal. — Robert Murray (@ByRobertMurray) November 17, 2026

With this, the Brewers have lost a solid part of their pitching staff. Now, May will be looking to help the White Sox continue to head in the right direction after their successful 2026 season.

Looking at May’s Time With the Brewers

Milwaukee acquired May with pitcher JoJo Romero from the St. Louis Cardinals in August of this season.

From there, May posted a 2-2 record, a 5.65 ERA, and 38 strikeouts in 10 regular-season appearances for Milwaukee.

May also appeared in five postseason games for the Brewers during their World Series championship run. During them, he posted a 0-0 record, a 5.73 ERA, and eight strikeouts.