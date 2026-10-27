Brewers’ Garrett Mitchell & Wife Announced Personal News Before World Series

The Milwaukee Brewers have the Tampa Bay Rays on the brink of ruin. The Brewers are one win away from both sweeping the Rays and winning their first-ever MLB World Series. One important cog in that machine has been outfielder Garrett Mitchell.

Mitchell has been with the Brewers since signing his first contract on July 8th, 2020. He has played MLB games since 2022 and played his first full season with the Brewers in 2026.

Garrett & Haley Mitchell Announced Personal News Before 2026 World Series

With the 2026 World Series soon coming to a close, it’s a good time to bring to light some news that the couple announced before the MLB playoffs.

Back in August, Garrett’s wife Haley took to Instagram to announce the upcoming birth of their first child.

“Baby Mitchell making HER debut in 2027,” Haley wrote in the caption of the announcement.

The picture that they used to make the announcement was simple, but effective. The couple are standing beside each other, faces out of frame, with Haley’s belly visible and Garrett holding up a baby-sized T-shirt jersey with the name “Mitchell” on the back.

Milwaukee Brewers Garrett Mitchell Adding Baby To Their Family

While a baby announcement is exciting for the couple, the yet-to-be-born child will have some furry companions once they’re born.

The couple got married in December 2021, and later became parents to a couple of fur babies: dogs Jack Jack and Dash.

On their one-year wedding anniversary, Garrett took to Instagram to post a tribute for his bride:

“Wow, crazy to think how quickly a year has flown by with you. I’m so thankful for the journey that we have started and will continue for the rest of our lives,” Garrett wrote.

“Thank you for constantly challenging me, pushing me to be better than I ever thought I could be, and being my rock when times get hard. There is no one else who makes me feel more loved, heard and appreciated. Through all the good and the bad, the one constant I know I will always have no matter where life takes us is you. I love you so much angel. Cheers to many more. Happy 1st anniversary my love.”

Regardless of how the World Series ends, this couple has a lot of good things going for them.