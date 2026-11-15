Hi, Subscriber

Brewers’ 3 Options for Replacing Jake Bauers Revealed

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
World Series: Milwaukee Brewers v Tampa Bay Rays - Game Five
Getty
ST PETERSBURG, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 28: Jake Bauers #9 of the Milwaukee Brewers celebrates after making the final out during the ninth inning against Richie Palacios #1 of the Tampa Bay Rays in game five of the 2026 World Series at Tropicana Field on October 28, 2026 in St Petersburg, Florida. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

The Milwaukee Brewers seemed to know that Jake Bauers would likely leave them in free agency. A video of manager Pat Murphy talking to Bauers on the field after winning the World Series even captured him joking about Bauers going to the New York Yankees.

Bauers did indeed sign in the AL East Division in free agency, but with the Boston Red Sox.

The Brewers trusted Bauers in a big way in their magical 2026 season. He was the NLCS MVP, and he went on to catch the final out of the World Series, the first in franchise history.

Bauers signed with the Red Sox for four years and $58 million, apparently more than the Brewers considered paying him.

It’s a milestone contract for Bauers, who is only a couple years away from his past consideration of retirement, but it’s a bummer for the Brewers to lose a key piece so quickly this offseason.

The cupboard isn’t bare in Milwaukee, though. They have some potential options to replace Bauers.

Jake Bauers Replacements

GettyMILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN – OCTOBER 11: Andrew Vaughn #28 of the Milwaukee Brewers reacts after hitting a double against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the second inning in game one of the National League Championship Series at American Family Field on October 11, 2026 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

The Brewers have two obvious in-house replacement possibilities, named in a new article by The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal and Will Sammon.

The first is Andrew Vaughn, another former top prospect who didn’t really break out until coming to Milwaukee.

Vaughn had a better 2025 than 2026 but is a slugging right-handed bat who has proven his ability.

“The Brewers could retain Andrew Vaughn, a right-handed hitter who FanGraphs projects to earn $8.5 million in arbitration,” The Athletic duo writes.

Milwaukee also has another Andrew, Andrew Fischer, who is a potent prospect.

“Their farm system also includes three first-base prospects, most notably Andrew Fischer, who last season hit 48 homers between Class A and Double A,” The Athletic writes. “Fischer bats left-handed, making him a potential complement to Vaughn, but has played only 72 games above A ball. Another left-handed hitter, Blake Burke, hit 34 homers in the minors last season, but was much more successful at Double A than Triple A. The third first-base prospect, Luke Adams, bats right-handed, and injuries last season limited him to 212 at-bats at Triple A. When healthy, though, he was quite productive, hitting 13 homers with a .927 OPS.”

Given how the Brewers generally operate, the logical path will be for them to take one of these in-house choices.

Free Agent Option

Milwaukee Brewers v San Diego Padres
GettySAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA – AUGUST 10: Ty France #25 of the San Diego Padres hits a home run against the Milwaukee Brewers during the second inning at Petco Park on August 10, 2026 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

Sammon and Rosenthal also reference Ty France, a free agent from the San Diego Padres.

They don’t see France as the most likely choice, though.

“The chances of the Brewers pursuing free agent Ty France, a right-handed hitter who like Bauers enjoyed a breakout season in 2026, would appear slim,” The Athletic duo writes. “France, 32, is a year older than Bauers and figures to command a strong multiyear deal of his own.”

One way or another, the Brewers will find a Bauers replacement before Opening Day — whenever that comes after a lockout begins Dec. 1.

Billy Heyen Billy Heyen is a Heavy contributor with focus on the NFL and MLB. He is a 2019 graduate of Syracuse University who spent his senior year following Jim Boeheim's basketball team around the country. His reporting work has also included extensive work for The Sporting News, the Sandusky Register and Rochester's Democrat & Chronicle. Adventures in sports writing have also led to in-person coverage of the Buffalo Sabres, Cleveland Guardians, U.S. men's national soccer team and a variety of minor league baseball stories. More about Billy Heyen

0 Comments

Brewers’ 3 Options for Replacing Jake Bauers Revealed

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread

More Heavy on Brewers News

More Heavy on Brewers News ↓
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x