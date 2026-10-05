Brewers’ Jackson Chourio Matches Kirk Gibson in Baseball History

In baseball, you don’t get to choose who hits in the biggest moments, aside from a potential pinch-hitter. The spot in the batting order that is up is simply the way it is. It’s one of the endearing traits about a beautiful game — a hero can come from anywhere.

But sometimes, in the biggest spot, the perfect player steps to the plate. That’s how it worked out for the Milwaukee Brewers on Sunday night in NLDS Game 2 against the San Diego Padres.

The bases were loaded, there were two outs, it was the bottom of the ninth inning, and the Brewers trailed by a run.

Sounds like a movie script.

The script didn’t hold back, either. In stepped Jackson Chourio, the Brewers’ rising superstar and already a proven postseason performer.

Adding to the scene: Mason Miller was on the mound for the Padres. He’s the best closer in baseball.

It truly doesn’t get much better than that.

What Did Jackson Chourio Do?

Chourio got the better of Miller in this battle.

The Brewers star whacked a single up the middle. The tying run scored easily. The winning run raced around third, and despite a good throw, got home in time.

The scoreboard flipped in an instant.

The Padres had led 3-2 and were one out away from taking a 2-0 series lead in the best-of-five with it heading back to San Diego.

Instead, the Brewers won 4-3 to tie the series 1-1 before it heads west.

The Milwaukee crowd was so loud that on the broadcast feed, you could barely hear the call of the final play.

Chourio clearly enjoyed the moment, as did all his teammates. He got the customary postgame dousing, too, which is pictured above.

And considering all the circumstances, it was an incredibly rare type of hit for Chourio.

Jackson Chourio Makes Kirk Gibson History

Chourio actually is just the second player in MLB history to have a walk-off hit in the playoffs with his team behind while facing the league saves leader from that season.

The first was Kirk Gibson for the Los Angeles Dodgers in 1988 off of Dennis Eckersley.

Yeah, you know the one: “I can’t, believe, what I just saw!”

That stat came via OptaStats:

Jackson Chourio is the second MLB player to deliver a postseason walkoff hit with his team trailing & with a pitcher who led his league in saves during the regular season on the mound (since saves became official in 1969). The other was Kirk Gibson off Dennis Eckersley in 1988. https://t.co/sS0AbF50pV — OptaSTATS (@OptaSTATS) October 5, 2026

Of course, Gibson’s moment was made all the more improbable by the fact that he was believed to be injured and unavailable, but he limped to the plate, and around the bases, on a home run.

So the Gibson scene still tops Chourio’s, especially given that it was the World Series.

But as far as the non-Gibson category of baseball moments, Chourio’s will rank right up there, particularly in Brewers history.

They couldn’t have chosen a better guy to have at the plate, and Chourio delivered.