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Brewers’ Jake Bauers Caught Last Out Of World Series But Might Soon Be Gone

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ST PETERSBURG, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 28: Jake Bauers #9 of the Milwaukee Brewers celebrates after making the final out during the ninth inning against Richie Palacios #1 of the Tampa Bay Rays in game five of the 2026 World Series at Tropicana Field on October 28, 2026 in St Petersburg, Florida. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

Jake Bauers stood with his left foot on first base, extended his right leg and caught the baseball in the glove on his right hand.

It’s a motion he’d likely done more times in his baseball life than he could count. This time was different. This time secured the first-ever World Series championship for the Milwaukee Brewers.

Whenever the clip is played, it will feature Bauers catching the final out of the 2026 World Series as the Brewers clinched the championship in Game 5 over the Tampa Bay Rays.

Bauers didn’t have a great World Series at the plate himself, but he had a special season and got to play the finishing role in that historic final out — a ground ball to Brice Turang to retire Richie Palacios and start Milwaukee celebrations.

The tougher reality is that it might also be the last thing Bauers does in a Brewers uniform.

Jake Bauers Future

Bauers is one of just a few players on the Brewers’ World Series roster who was in the last year of his contract. He’s heading for free agency.

And the Brewers, generally, are not going to be winners on the top available free agents.

This is a weak hitter class of free agents, and while Bauers isn’t the best, he’s up there. He’ll attract plenty of interest from big clubs.

“Bauers had a breakout season as the Brewers’ everyday first baseman and cleanup hitter,” The Athletic’s Jim Bowden wrote earlier this week. “He slashed an impressive .266/.389/.484 with 26 homers, 93 runs scored, 86 RBIs, 11 steals and a 140 OPS+. Obviously, the pressure of playing in a free-agent walk year did not impact him, even though, as he told me during the NLCS, he did think about it quite a bit. Bauers had never hit more than 12 homers in a season coming into this year but also had never played more than 117 games. However, due to his career numbers, as good as his platform year was, he probably won’t be able to get the kind of contract that other first basemen have signed lately, like Josh Naylor and Willson Contreras.”

It’ll be up to Bauers to consider how he wants to approach his next steps.

Jake Bauers Contract Projection

Bowden projects that Bauers could get a four-year contract for $56 million. He also writes that the two best fits for Bauers would be a return to the Brewers or to sign with the New York Mets.

There will be more than those two teams after Bauers, as well.

At the end of the day, this is a guy who considered retirement two years ago, stuck it out, and found glory with the Brewers. Will that be enough to keep him in Milwaukee longer-term? Only time will tell.

Billy Heyen Billy Heyen is a Heavy contributor with focus on the NFL and MLB. He is a 2019 graduate of Syracuse University who spent his senior year following Jim Boeheim's basketball team around the country. His reporting work has also included extensive work for The Sporting News, the Sandusky Register and Rochester's Democrat & Chronicle. Adventures in sports writing have also led to in-person coverage of the Buffalo Sabres, Cleveland Guardians, U.S. men's national soccer team and a variety of minor league baseball stories. More about Billy Heyen

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Brewers’ Jake Bauers Caught Last Out Of World Series But Might Soon Be Gone

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