Brewers Make William Contreras Decision Amid Trade Rumors

The Milwaukee Brewers aren’t going to hear a stop to the William Contreras trade rumors anytime soon.

But in the meantime, the Brew Crew have made an obvious but necessary decision on Contreras on Monday night.

Contreras, who won the World Series MVP, is remaining with the Brewers for now.

Brewers Make William Contreras Decision

The Brewers technically had to choose whether to exercise Contreras’ club option for 2027.

A club option requires the team to decide whether to exercise it and keep the player, or decline it and send the player into free agency.

Contreras’ contract possessed a club option for 2027 at $15.5 million.

Considering what Contreras has become for the Brewers, it was pretty much a no-brainer.

The Brewers, as everyone expected, exercised that option. Contreras is officially under contract for 2027.

Why Brewers Would Trade William Contreras

The Brewers still will at least be floated as a possibility of trading Contreras, and there’s an obvious reason why.

Contreras’ option year is the last year of his contract. If nothing happens, he’s a free agent at the end of the 2027 season.

For some teams, that wouldn’t be an issue. They’d pursue a contract extension, and that’d be that.

It’s not clear whether the Brewers could afford a Contreras extension, though. If he gets $25 or $30 million per year, that might price Milwaukee out.

And if the Brewers fear that they’ll lose Contreras in the offseason for nothing, they may try to move him at some point, either now or at the trade deadline.

Contreras is one of the best couple catchers in baseball. He’d likely fetch a huge prospect haul by an acquiring team that planned to extend him.

It wouldn’t be easy for the Brewers to give Contreras up, particularly after the World Series MVP award. And ESPN’s Jeff Passan has reported Milwaukee doesn’t plan to trade Contreras.

But circumstances can change, it certainly won’t be surprising to see the rumors persist even as the Brewers try to keep Contreras around to go for a repeat.