Milwaukee Brewers Will Pay 35-Year-Old $22 Million Next Season

The Milwaukee Brewers are coming off a magical 2026 season where they won their first ever World Series title.

They beat the Tampa Bay Rays in five games.

ESPN’s Jeff Passan wrote (on October 28): “For the first time, the Milwaukee Brewers are World Series champions. They did it for Milwaukee, they did it for Wisconsin, they did it for Ueck, they did it for themselves. This was 57 years in the making. And it was pure, beautiful, dominant baseball.”

Milwaukee Brewers Will Pay 35-Year-Old $22 Million

Christian Yelich is arguably the most notable player on the Brewers.

He has been with the franchise for nine years (and will turn 35 in December).

It’s also worth noting that the Brewers will pay him $22 million during the 2027 season (h/t Spotrac).

Yelich had signed a big contract with the franchise that goes until at least 2028.

Passan wrote (on March 3, 2020): “Superstar outfielder Christian Yelich and the Milwaukee Brewers are deep into discussions on a contract extension expected to run nine or more years and be worth well over $200 million, sources tell ESPN. Both sides believe a deal will get done.”

Looking At Yelich

Yelich had spent the first five seasons of his career with the Miami Marlins.

He was then traded to the Brewers.

MLB.com wrote (on January 25, 2018): “Miami Marlins traded CF Christian Yelich to Milwaukee Brewers for CF Lewis Brinson, 2B Isan Diaz, CF Monte Harrison and RHP Jordan Yamamoto.”

Yelich won the 2018 National League MVP Award in his first year with the franchise.

At his age, Yelich still remains a very important member of the team’s clubhouse.

He batted .268 with five RBIs in 12 2026 playoff games.