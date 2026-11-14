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Milwaukee Brewers Will Pay 35-Year-Old $22 Million Next Season

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MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN - MARCH 26: Manager Pat Murphy #49 of the Milwaukee Brewers speaks to members of the media before a game against the Chicago White Sox on Opening Day at American Family Field on March 26, 2026 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

The Milwaukee Brewers are coming off a magical 2026 season where they won their first ever World Series title.

They beat the Tampa Bay Rays in five games.

ESPN’s Jeff Passan wrote (on October 28): “For the first time, the Milwaukee Brewers are World Series champions. They did it for Milwaukee, they did it for Wisconsin, they did it for Ueck, they did it for themselves. This was 57 years in the making. And it was pure, beautiful, dominant baseball.”

Milwaukee Brewers Will Pay 35-Year-Old $22 Million

GettyChristian Yelich #22 of the Milwaukee Brewers looks on from the dugout in the fourth inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at George M. Steinbrenner Field on May 10, 2025 in Tampa, Florida.

Christian Yelich is arguably the most notable player on the Brewers.

He has been with the franchise for nine years (and will turn 35 in December).

It’s also worth noting that the Brewers will pay him $22 million during the 2027 season (h/t Spotrac).

GettyWillson Contreras and Christian Yelich #22 of the Milwaukee Brewers pose for a photo on the field after defeating the Tampa Bay Rays in the 2026 World Series at Tropicana Field on October 28, 2026 in St Petersburg, Florida.

Yelich had signed a big contract with the franchise that goes until at least 2028.

Passan wrote (on March 3, 2020): “Superstar outfielder Christian Yelich and the Milwaukee Brewers are deep into discussions on a contract extension expected to run nine or more years and be worth well over $200 million, sources tell ESPN. Both sides believe a deal will get done.”

Looking At Yelich

GettyChristian Yelich #22 of the Milwaukee Brewers crosses home plate after hitting a solo home run in the first inning against the Colorado Rockies at American Family Field on July 24, 2026 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Yelich had spent the first five seasons of his career with the Miami Marlins.

He was then traded to the Brewers.

MLB.com wrote (on January 25, 2018): “Miami Marlins traded CF Christian Yelich to Milwaukee Brewers for CF Lewis Brinson, 2B Isan Diaz, CF Monte Harrison and RHP Jordan Yamamoto.”

Yelich won the 2018 National League MVP Award in his first year with the franchise.

GettyChristian Yelich #22 of the Milwaukee Brewers rounds the bases after hitting a solo home run in the second inning of the game against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field on May 18, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois.

At his age, Yelich still remains a very important member of the team’s clubhouse.

He batted .268 with five RBIs in 12 2026 playoff games.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Milwaukee Brewers Will Pay 35-Year-Old $22 Million Next Season

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