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Milwaukee Brewers Announce Signing of 22-Year-Old After World Series Win

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World Series: Tampa Bay Rays v Milwaukee Brewers - Game One
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MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN - OCTOBER 23: Manager Pat Murphy of the Milwaukee Brewers speaks to media at a press conference prior to game one of the 2026 World Series at American Family Field on October 23, 2026 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

The Milwaukee Brewers quietly announced the signing of 22-year-old left-handed pitcher Ben Moore on Wednesday, according to MiLB.com’s transactions log.

It’s a minor-league deal. Moore has been assigned to the Triple-A Nashville Sounds.

Milwaukee Brewers Sign 22-Year-Old LHP Ben Moore

2026 MLB General Managers Meetings - Media Availability
GettyLAS VEGAS, NEVADA – NOVEMBER 10: General Manager Matt Arnold of the Milwaukee Brewers speaks with the media during the 2026 MLB General Managers Meetings at Aria Resort & Casino on November 10, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

The Brewers signed Moore to a minor-league contract in early September after the Washington Nationals released him in late July. He never pitched in the Brewers’ organization and elected free agency at the conclusion of the World Series before re-signing with the club.

The Nationals selected Moore in the 12th round (No. 351 overall) of the 2025 MLB Draft out of Old Dominion.

Over three seasons with Old Dominion, Moore recorded a 4.45 ERA with 122 strikeouts and 55 walks in 129 1/3 innings.

New York Mets v Washington Nationals
GettyWASHINGTON, DC – APRIL 7: Washington Nationals hats and gloves sit in the dugout during the Nationals game against the New York Mets at Nationals Park on April 7, 2018 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

Moore made his professional debut for the Nationals’ Single-A affiliate in 2025. He threw two scoreless innings in his lone appearance last year.

This year, Moore threw just 1 1/3 innings across two outings. The Nationals placed him on the minor-league injured list on April 2. They activated him on April 15 but placed him back on the IL on May 5. Washington released him when he was still on the IL.

With just three professional outings under his belt, Moore hasn’t had much of a chance to prove whether he can climb the minor-league ranks. If he’s in better health next year, Moore will finally get an opportunity for a full professional season.

Will Ben Moore be Able to Play if Lockout Extends Through Regular Season?

World Series: Milwaukee Brewers v Tampa Bay Rays - Game Three
GettyST PETERSBURG, FLORIDA – OCTOBER 26: Rob Manfred, Commissioner of the MLB, reacts before the game between the Tampa Bay Rays and the Milwaukee Brewers prior to game three of the 2026 World Series at Tropicana Field on October 26, 2026 in St Petersburg, Florida. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

If you’re worried Moore won’t get a chance to pitch next year due to the looming lockout, put your worries aside. While the lockout very well could extend through the regular season, which would cancel MLB games, the minor-league season would still be played. Players who aren’t on a 40-man roster will be eligible to play minor-league ball even if the lockout extends past spring training.

A lockout is nearly certain to begin when the current CBA expires on Dec. 1. What’s uncertain is how long it will last.

Last time there was a lockout (2021-22 offseason), a new CBA was agreed upon in time for there to be a full regular season. Unfortunately, it may be a different story this time around, as the owners are adamant about wanting a salary cap, while the players have made it clear for years that they wouldn’t accept a cap.

Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse

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