Milwaukee Brewers Announce Signing of 22-Year-Old After World Series Win

The Milwaukee Brewers quietly announced the signing of 22-year-old left-handed pitcher Ben Moore on Wednesday, according to MiLB.com’s transactions log.

It’s a minor-league deal. Moore has been assigned to the Triple-A Nashville Sounds.

Milwaukee Brewers Sign 22-Year-Old LHP Ben Moore

The Brewers signed Moore to a minor-league contract in early September after the Washington Nationals released him in late July. He never pitched in the Brewers’ organization and elected free agency at the conclusion of the World Series before re-signing with the club.

The Nationals selected Moore in the 12th round (No. 351 overall) of the 2025 MLB Draft out of Old Dominion.

Over three seasons with Old Dominion, Moore recorded a 4.45 ERA with 122 strikeouts and 55 walks in 129 1/3 innings.

Moore made his professional debut for the Nationals’ Single-A affiliate in 2025. He threw two scoreless innings in his lone appearance last year.

This year, Moore threw just 1 1/3 innings across two outings. The Nationals placed him on the minor-league injured list on April 2. They activated him on April 15 but placed him back on the IL on May 5. Washington released him when he was still on the IL.

With just three professional outings under his belt, Moore hasn’t had much of a chance to prove whether he can climb the minor-league ranks. If he’s in better health next year, Moore will finally get an opportunity for a full professional season.

Will Ben Moore be Able to Play if Lockout Extends Through Regular Season?

If you’re worried Moore won’t get a chance to pitch next year due to the looming lockout, put your worries aside. While the lockout very well could extend through the regular season, which would cancel MLB games, the minor-league season would still be played. Players who aren’t on a 40-man roster will be eligible to play minor-league ball even if the lockout extends past spring training.

A lockout is nearly certain to begin when the current CBA expires on Dec. 1. What’s uncertain is how long it will last.

Last time there was a lockout (2021-22 offseason), a new CBA was agreed upon in time for there to be a full regular season. Unfortunately, it may be a different story this time around, as the owners are adamant about wanting a salary cap, while the players have made it clear for years that they wouldn’t accept a cap.