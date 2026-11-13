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Milwaukee Brewers World Series Champion Signs $58 Million Contract With Red Sox

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2026 World Series Milwaukee Brewers Victory Parade
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MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN - OCTOBER 30: Jake Bauers #9 and Sal Frelick #10 of the Milwaukee Brewers celebrates with fans during the 2026 World Series Milwaukee Brewers Victory Parade on October 30, 2026 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

The Boston Red Sox have signed Milwaukee Brewers World Series champion first baseman Jake Bauers to a four-year, $58 million contract, according to ESPN’s Jeff Passan.

Via Passan on X:

“BREAKING: First baseman Jake Bauers and the Boston Red Sox are in agreement on a four-year, $58 million contract, sources tell ESPN.”

“The Red Sox needed offensive help, and they get it in Jake Bauers, who finished second in the NL this year with a .389 on-base percentage. Bauers’ breakout was rewarded with the first big deal of his career. Milwaukee will receive a compensatory pick right after the first round.”

Boston Red Sox Sign Milwaukee Brewers World Series Champion Jake Bauers

World Series: Milwaukee Brewers v Tampa Bay Rays - Game Five
GettyST PETERSBURG, FLORIDA – OCTOBER 28: Jake Bauers #9 of the Milwaukee Brewers celebrates after making the final out during the ninth inning against Richie Palacios #1 of the Tampa Bay Rays in game five of the 2026 World Series at Tropicana Field on October 28, 2026 in St Petersburg, Florida. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

The Red Sox sign Bauers after he played a key role on the Brewers’ World Series champion club. The Brewers extended Bauers a $23.15 million qualifying offer after the season concluded, which he obviously declined.

Because they gave Bauers a QO, the Brewers will get a compensatory draft pick after the first round of next year’s draft, as Passan noted.

Looking at New Boston Red Sox 1B Jake Bauers

World Series: Tampa Bay Rays v Milwaukee Brewers - Game Two
GettyMILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN – OCTOBER 24: Jake Bauers #9 of the Milwaukee Brewers runs after hitting a single against the Tampa Bay Rays during the first inning in game two of the 2026 World Series at American Family Field on October 24, 2026 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Bauers made his MLB debut with the Tampa Bay Rays in 2018. He played for the Cleveland Guardians, Seattle Mariners and the New York Yankees before joining the Brewers for the 2024 season.

Before the 2026 season, Bauers had been worth -1.3 bWAR over his big-league career. He didn’t even play in the majors in 2020 and 2022.

World Series: Tampa Bay Rays v Milwaukee Brewers - Game Two
GettyMILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN – OCTOBER 24: Jake Bauers #9 of the Milwaukee Brewers hits a single against the Tampa Bay Rays during the first inning in game two of the 2026 World Series at American Family Field on October 24, 2026 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by John Fisher/Getty Images)

The first baseman finally broke out this year, posting 3.3 bWAR and a .266/.389/.483 slash line with 26 home runs and 86 RBI over 144 games.

Bauers, 31, won the NLCS MVP as the Brewers swept the Los Angeles Dodgers 4-0.

World Series: Tampa Bay Rays v Milwaukee Brewers - Game One
GettyMILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN – OCTOBER 23: Jake Bauers #9 of the Milwaukee Brewers runs onto the field prior to game one of the 2026 World Series against the Tampa Bay Rays at American Family Field on October 23, 2026 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

It’s a well-deserved contract for Bauers. The first baseman recently said that he contemplated retirement not too long ago, but decided to keep playing so that his family could have health insurance. It turns out that was a smart decision!

Now that Bauers is with Boston, Willson Contreras will likely start serving as a designated hitter more often. Contreras, William Contreras’ older brother, was Boston’s primary first baseman in 2026.

Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse

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Milwaukee Brewers World Series Champion Signs $58 Million Contract With Red Sox

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