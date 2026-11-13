Milwaukee Brewers World Series Champion Signs $58 Million Contract With Red Sox

The Boston Red Sox have signed Milwaukee Brewers World Series champion first baseman Jake Bauers to a four-year, $58 million contract, according to ESPN’s Jeff Passan.

Via Passan on X:

“BREAKING: First baseman Jake Bauers and the Boston Red Sox are in agreement on a four-year, $58 million contract, sources tell ESPN.”

“The Red Sox needed offensive help, and they get it in Jake Bauers, who finished second in the NL this year with a .389 on-base percentage. Bauers’ breakout was rewarded with the first big deal of his career. Milwaukee will receive a compensatory pick right after the first round.”

Boston Red Sox Sign Milwaukee Brewers World Series Champion Jake Bauers

The Red Sox sign Bauers after he played a key role on the Brewers’ World Series champion club. The Brewers extended Bauers a $23.15 million qualifying offer after the season concluded, which he obviously declined.

Because they gave Bauers a QO, the Brewers will get a compensatory draft pick after the first round of next year’s draft, as Passan noted.

Looking at New Boston Red Sox 1B Jake Bauers

Bauers made his MLB debut with the Tampa Bay Rays in 2018. He played for the Cleveland Guardians, Seattle Mariners and the New York Yankees before joining the Brewers for the 2024 season.

Before the 2026 season, Bauers had been worth -1.3 bWAR over his big-league career. He didn’t even play in the majors in 2020 and 2022.

The first baseman finally broke out this year, posting 3.3 bWAR and a .266/.389/.483 slash line with 26 home runs and 86 RBI over 144 games.

Bauers, 31, won the NLCS MVP as the Brewers swept the Los Angeles Dodgers 4-0.

It’s a well-deserved contract for Bauers. The first baseman recently said that he contemplated retirement not too long ago, but decided to keep playing so that his family could have health insurance. It turns out that was a smart decision!