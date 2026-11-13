Milwaukee Brewers World Series Champion Signs $58 Million Contract With Red Sox

MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN - OCTOBER 30: Jake Bauers #9 and Sal Frelick #10 of the Milwaukee Brewers celebrates with fans during the 2026 World Series Milwaukee Brewers Victory Parade on October 30, 2026 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)
“BREAKING: First baseman Jake Bauers and the Boston Red Sox are in agreement on a four-year, $58 million contract, sources tell ESPN.”
“The Red Sox needed offensive help, and they get it in Jake Bauers, who finished second in the NL this year with a .389 on-base percentage. Bauers’ breakout was rewarded with the first big deal of his career. Milwaukee will receive a compensatory pick right after the first round.”
The Red Sox needed offensive help, and they get it in Jake Bauers, who finished second in the NL this year with a .389 on-base percentage. Bauers’ breakout was rewarded with the first big deal of his career. Milwaukee will receive a compensatory pick right after the first round.
Boston Red Sox Sign Milwaukee Brewers World Series Champion Jake Bauers
The Red Sox sign Bauers after he played a key role on the Brewers’ World Series champion club. The Brewers extended Bauers a $23.15 million qualifying offer after the season concluded, which he obviously declined.
Because they gave Bauers a QO, the Brewers will get a compensatory draft pick after the first round of next year’s draft, as Passan noted.
Looking at New Boston Red Sox 1B Jake Bauers
Bauers made his MLB debut with the Tampa Bay Rays in 2018. He played for the Cleveland Guardians, Seattle Mariners and the New York Yankees before joining the Brewers for the 2024 season.
Before the 2026 season, Bauers had been worth -1.3 bWAR over his big-league career. He didn’t even play in the majors in 2020 and 2022.
The first baseman finally broke out this year, posting 3.3 bWAR and a .266/.389/.483 slash line with 26 home runs and 86 RBI over 144 games.
It’s a well-deserved contract for Bauers. The first baseman recently said that he contemplated retirement not too long ago, but decided to keep playing so that his family could have health insurance. It turns out that was a smart decision!
Now that Bauers is with Boston, Willson Contreras will likely start serving as a designated hitter more often. Contreras, William Contreras’ older brother, was Boston’s primary first baseman in 2026.
Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse
Milwaukee Brewers World Series Champion Signs $58 Million Contract With Red Sox