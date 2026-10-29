Brewers Traded Him For Christian Yelich — And Now He Plays CFB For Arkansas

The Milwaukee Brewers are celebrating their first World Series title ever.

One of their former top prospects, a player who helped them land their captain Christian Yelich, is preparing to play college football in the SEC on Saturday.

It’s one of the oddest dichotomies in sports, and while it’s not at all a secret, it’s worth revisiting.

Monte Harrison was in the 2018 Yelich trade with the Miami Marlins.

He’s now playing for the Arkansas Razorbacks on the gridiron in 2026.

This weekend Mizzou football will face one of the trade chips Milwaukee sent to Miami for Christian Yelich. https://t.co/CmCZAXROSL — Order On The Court ⚖️ (@DataMizzou) October 29, 2026

Let’s break this all down.

Monte Harrison With Brewers

Harrison’s high-level baseball career came first.

In 2014, he was a second-round pick by the Brewers in the MLB Draft out of Lee’s Summit West High School in Missouri.

The 6-foot-1, 218-pound Harrison looked the part of an athletic star in the outfield.

As he rose through the minor leagues, Harrison got plenty of acclaim. Baseball Prospectus ranked him the No. 49 prospect in the sport heading into the 2018 season, and he played in the 2019 Futures Game.

Harrison, though, was traded by the Brewers before he ever played an MLB game for them. They sent him with Lewis Brinson, Isan Diaz and Jordan Yamamoto to the Marlins for Yelich in January 2018.

Yelich grew into the Brewers’ captain and a World Series champ in Milwaukee eight years later.

Harrison went on to make his MLB debut with the Marlins in 2020, playing 32 games and hitting .170 with one home run and six steals. He then got nine more games for the Marlins in 2021, going 2-for-10 at the plate with a double.

His final MLB action came in 2022 with the Los Angeles Angels, when he went 2-for-11 with a homer in nine games.

Harrison signed back with the Brewers’ organization for the 2023 season but played just at Triple-A Nashville, where he batted .208 in 88 games before hanging up his baseball spikes.

Monte Harrison in College Football

Harrison chose starting in 2024 that he’d be a college football player, a path he never got to take when he signed with the Brewers out of high school.

He arrived at Arkansas and has received limited opportunities. That first season, he had two catches for 29 yards. Last season, he had one grab for 29 yards.

Harrison is having his best season in 2026. He has five grabs for 84 yards.

That includes a 29-yard catch on Oct. 10 against Tennessee and a 37-yard catch on Oct. 17 against Vanderbilt, the last two games Arkansas played before its matchup with Mizzou on Halloween.

Arkansas also had Harrison attempt a pass earlier this season, and he completed it, but it went for negative-5 yarrds.

Harrison is now 31 years old — having celebrated his birthday in August.

But clearly he wants to keep strapping on the helmet and putting on the pads.

Not many college football players spent a decade in professional baseball, but that’s Monte Harrison’s journey that has led him to Arkansas.