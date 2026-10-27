Haley Cruse Mitchell, Garrett Mitchell’s Wife: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Haley Cruse Mitchell is the wife of Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Garrett Mitchell.

As the Brewers face the Tampa Bay Rays in the 2026 MLB World Series, here is what you need to know about the 28-year-old’s wife, Haley.

1. Haley Used to Be a Softball Star

Garrett and Haley have been married since 2021. One of the things they have always seen eye-to-eye on is baseball. In fact, Haley used to be a college softball star in Oregon.

Sports Illustrated reports, “Haley was a 3-time All-Pac-12 and NFCA All-Region center fielder at the University of Oregon. A table setter in the lineup, just like her husband, Haley led the Ducks in hitting for four consecutive seasons, a feat no Duck has ever achieved, and landed in the top 10 in four different categories upon graduation.”

Garrett shared his feelings about how they are able to relate to each other, “I feel like our games are very similar…That’s something we’ve had in common. What it means to play the position [center field] and bat in the leadoff…It’s pretty easy to talk to her about that stuff.”

2. Haley and Garrett Have Been Together Since 2020

Haley and Garrett have been together since 2020. Shortly after they started dating, Garrett landed his contract with the Brewers.

The couple got engaged in May 2021. She documented the proposal on her Instagram account, which included several pictures.

According to US Weekly, the couple got married in December 2021, “The couple tied the knot in Garrett’s home state of California in December 2021, and they have since become parents to their dogs Jack Jack and Dash.”

3. Garrett Poked Fun At Haley After Hitting Game-Winning Home Run

Garrett has delivered clutch plays since his rookie season. Back in April 2023, he recorded a walk-off home run. In the post-game interview following that hit, he decided to poke fun at Haley.

“When my wife doesn’t show up to the games, usually something good happens. Going into that at-bat, I was like, ‘Man, she’s not here, so might as well do something fun,’” Garrett said via MLB.com.

Haley had her own rebuttal to his remark, “You won’t say it to my face [though].”

4. Haley Has Retired From Softball

Haley enjoyed success with her college softball career. She parlayed that success into a deal to play for the USSSA Pride team in the Women’s Professional Fastpitch (WPF) league. Haley played outfield and wore number 10 during her one-year stint in the WPF.

Haley took to Instagram in April 2023 to reveal her official retirement: “For two decades now, my identity has been in sport. I was known as ‘the softball girl’ for the majority of my childhood. Anyone close to me has heard the phrase ‘I can’t, I have softball’ more times than they can count. I have never once regretted any of it because of the joy and countless blessings this sport has brought to my life.”

“This year I have made the impossible decision to take a step back from the game and find my purpose that will carry me through the rest of my life…Thank you to everyone who has supported me throughout my entire journey – this is just the beginning.”

5. Haley Earned Fame From Dancing Videos

In May of 2019, Haley began making TikTok dancing videos with some softball teammates. According to ESPN, she rose to TikTok fame fast and furiously: “On May 22, 2019, Cruse posted her first video on the platform, dancing with teammate Jasmine Sievers in their hotel room. They posted several more quickly and those were a big hit. But during the lockdown last year, Cruse admittedly went a little stir crazy and burned pent-up energy by creating dances and posting videos. She became a hit.”

“Now, after posting more than 300 clips, Cruse has amassed 728,000 followers on TikTok (not to mention another 233,000 on Instagram and 117,000 on Twitter). Her videos regularly draw more than a million views, including several softball-centric clips that top three million.”

Haley has since deleted these videos from her TikTok before starting her own personal account.