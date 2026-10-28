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Milwaukee Brewers’ Jackson Chourio Sends Strong Message Amid World Series

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Jackson Chourio Sent a Strong 5-Word Message Amid World Series

The Milwaukee Brewers are one win away from winning the MLB World Series. They lead 3-0 in the series and take on the Tampa Bay Rays in Game 4. One big reason they are in this position is Jackson Chourio.

Chourio is a 22-year-old baseball phenom who plays in the outfield for the Brewers.

Milwaukee Brewers’ Jackson Chourio Sends Strong Message Amid World Series

World Series: Milwaukee Brewers v Tampa Bay Rays - Game Three
GettyST PETERSBURG, FLORIDA – OCTOBER 26: Jackson Chourio #11 of the Milwaukee Brewers celebrates with teammates in the dugout after scoring a run during the third inning against the Tampa Bay Rays in game three of the 2026 World Series at Tropicana Field on October 26, 2026 in St Petersburg, Florida. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

Hours before taking the field, Chourio posted on Instagram to send a strong message. In the post, Chourio shared many photos along with a five-word caption that is a strong message to the Rays and the rest of the baseball world.

“Where I’m meant to be,” reads Chourio’s caption.

Chourio has been nothing short of spectacular during this postseason. The youngster has recorded two home runs, nine RBIs, and three stolen bases in 52 at-bats.

Milwaukee Brewers Manager Pat Murphy Speaks About Jackson Chourio

Division Series - Chicago Cubs v Milwaukee Brewers - Game One
GettyMILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN – OCTOBER 04: (L-R) Manager Pat Murphy #49 of the Milwaukee Brewers greets Jackson Chourio #11 prior to game one of the Division Series against the Chicago Cubs at American Family Field on October 04, 2025 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Brewers manager Pat Murphy has always been a big fan of Chourio. After Game 3, he spoke about Chourio.

“Nobody’s shocked. He’s just really, really good,” Murphy said via MLB.com. “Nobody’s surprised. He’s turning into a fine player. He’s understanding what it takes, the discipline that it takes. He’s coming into his own.”

That’s exactly what you want from a player of his age, for them to figure things out. Chourio is figuring out how to contribute on a regular basis, without hitting a home run every game.

But he is also figuring out how to be a consistent home run producer.

 

Caleb Kerney Caleb covers the NHL, MLB, and Cricket for Heavy.com. He has covered professional hockey since 2022, including bylines at Dobber Prospects, The Hockey Writers, and The Hockey News. More about Caleb Kerney

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Milwaukee Brewers’ Jackson Chourio Sends Strong Message Amid World Series

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