Milwaukee Brewers Announce Jackson Chourio Decision After Historic Game

The Milwaukee Brewers play Game 2 of the NLDS against the San Diego Padres on Sunday.

The Brewers will be looking to build on their momentum after winning Game 1 by a 3-2 final score.

Jackson Chourio played a big role in the Brewers’ victory in Game 1. This is because he hit a two-run home run in the third inning that tied the game up at 2-2. This was also a historic moment for Chourio, as he is now the Brewers’ all-time playoff home run leader with five.

Now, Milwaukee has made a decision with Chourio after his historic game against San Diego.

Jackson Chourio Batting First for Brewers Against the Padres Again

After being the Brewers’ leadoff hitter for Game 1 against the Padres, Chourio will once again bat first for Milwaukee in Game 2.

Given how last game went, it makes sense that Chourio will be Milwaukee’s leadoff hitter again in Game 2. He has moved around the lineup often this season, but for now, he will be sticking at the leadoff spot.

Here is the Brewers’ full batting order for their game against the Padres, as reported by Underdog MLB:

Brewers 10/4 J. Chourio LF

B. Turang 2B

J. Bauers 1B

W. Contreras C

G. Mitchell CF

C. Yelich DH

S. Frelick RF

C. Pratt SS

D. Hamilton 3B L. Henderson SP — Underdog MLB (@UnderdogMLB) October 4, 2026

Looking at Chourio

Chourio is entering this game red-hot for the Brewers. He is currently on a five-game hitting streak and will be looking to keep it going against the Padres from here.

In 127 games this regular season for the Brewers, Chourio posted 23 stolen bases, 25 home runs, 27 doubles, 75 RBI, and a .291 batting average. Now, he will be aiming to continue to make a big impact during the playoffs for Milwaukee.