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Milwaukee Brewers Announce Jackson Chourio Decision After Historic Game

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National League Division Series: San Diego Padres v Milwaukee Brewers - Game One
Getty
MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN - OCTOBER 03: Jackson Chourio #11 of the Milwaukee Brewers reacts after hitting a two-run home run against the San Diego Padres during the third inning in game one of the National League Division Series at American Family Field on October 03, 2026 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

The Milwaukee Brewers play Game 2 of the NLDS against the San Diego Padres on Sunday.

The Brewers will be looking to build on their momentum after winning Game 1 by a 3-2 final score.

Jackson Chourio played a big role in the Brewers’ victory in Game 1. This is because he hit a two-run home run in the third inning that tied the game up at 2-2. This was also a historic moment for Chourio, as he is now the Brewers’ all-time playoff home run leader with five.

Now, Milwaukee has made a decision with Chourio after his historic game against San Diego.

Jackson Chourio Batting First for Brewers Against the Padres Again

National League Division Series: San Diego Padres v Milwaukee Brewers - Game One
GettyMILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN – OCTOBER 03: Jackson Chourio #11 of the Milwaukee Brewers hits a two-run home run against the San Diego Padres during the third inning in game one of the National League Division Series at American Family Field on October 03, 2026 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

After being the Brewers’ leadoff hitter for Game 1 against the Padres, Chourio will once again bat first for Milwaukee in Game 2.

Given how last game went, it makes sense that Chourio will be Milwaukee’s leadoff hitter again in Game 2. He has moved around the lineup often this season, but for now, he will be sticking at the leadoff spot.

Here is the Brewers’ full batting order for their game against the Padres, as reported by Underdog MLB:

Looking at Chourio

St. Louis Cardinals v Milwaukee Brewers
GettyMILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN – SEPTEMBER 26: Jackson Chourio #11 of the Milwaukee Brewers hits an RBI single against the St. Louis Cardinals in the third inning at American Family Field on September 26, 2026 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

Chourio is entering this game red-hot for the Brewers. He is currently on a five-game hitting streak and will be looking to keep it going against the Padres from here.

In 127 games this regular season for the Brewers, Chourio posted 23 stolen bases, 25 home runs, 27 doubles, 75 RBI, and a .291 batting average. Now, he will be aiming to continue to make a big impact during the playoffs for Milwaukee.

Michael DeRosa Michael covers the NHL, NFL, and MLB for Heavy.com. He has professionally covered sports since 2017 and has written for other publications like The Hockey News, BetMGM, Athlon Sports, and The Hockey Writers. More about Michael DeRosa

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Milwaukee Brewers Announce Jackson Chourio Decision After Historic Game

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