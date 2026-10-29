Jacob Misiorowski Injury Update: Why Brewers Pitcher Left World Series Game 5

The Milwaukee Brewers were riding Jacob Misiorowski to the first World Series in franchise history.

And then Misiorowski flexed his right leg a little bit after a pitch. He did a stretch, then pulled his knee up toward his chest.

Something was just a little bit up for “The Miz” after the 17th out he had recorded in World Series Game 5 against the Tampa Bay Rays.

After a long chat on the mound with trainers and manager Pat Murphy, Misiorowski left the game. His night was done.

Jacob Misiorowski Injury Update

Misiorowski appeared to be dealing with cramps, potentially to his right calf.

The Brewers brought him water and had him throw practice pitches. Clearly, though, he was still feeling pain.

Even considering the circumstance, the Brewers couldn’t risk Misiorowski’s health. So out of the game he came, and JoJo Romero came in out of the bullpen to finish the sixth inning.

Why Did Brewers Pull Jacob Misiorowski?

It appears Misiorowski’s injury was just a bit too much to continue through.

It was clear Misiorowski wanted to stay in the game. He was walking around the mound, drinking water, throwing pitches. No matter what he did, though, he didn’t quite feel good enough.

Milwaukee has a strong bullpen and will trust them the rest of the way.

Misiorowski finished with 5.2 innings, allowing two hits and no runs while striking out two. He walked one. His strikeout stuff wasn’t at its usual level, but the Rays couldn’t do any damage against Misiorowski.

Game State at Time of Exit

When Misiorowski exited the game, the Brewers held a 4-0 lead with two outs in the bottom of the sixth inning with the Rays hitting at Tropicana Field.

Romero got out of that inning, and it left three innings for the Brewers’ bullpen to close out the World Series.

They still had Abner Uribe, Aaron Ashby and Trevor Megill available.

Misiorowski likely wouldn’t have gone the distance. Those relievers were still coming in at some point. And Misiorowski will hope they ensure he can celebrate a World Series-clinching victory.