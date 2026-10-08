When do the Brewers Play Next? Here is the Brewers-Dodgers NLCS Schedule, TV Channel

The Milwaukee Brewers beat the San Diego Padres 3-1 in Game 4 of the National League Division Series at Petco Park on Wednesday night.

The Brewers won the first two games of the series at American Family Field. The Padres won Game 3 on Tuesday.

The Brewers have moved on the the National League Championship Series. The Padres are eliminated from the playoffs.

The Brewers will play the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NLCS. The Dodgers beat the Atlanta Braves 3-1 in the NLDS.

Milwaukee Brewers-Los Angeles Dodgers NLCS Schedule, TV Channel

Here is the Brewers-Dodgers NLCS schedule:

Game 1: TBD on Sunday, Oct. 11 @ American Family Field

Game 2: TBD on Monday, Oct. 12 @ American Family Field

Game 3: TBD on Wednesday, Oct. 14 @ Dodger Stadium

Game 4: TBD on Thursday, Oct. 15 @ Dodger Stadium

Game 5 (if necessary): TBD on Friday, Oct. 16 @ Dodger Stadium

Game 6 (if necessary): TBD on Sunday, Oct. 18 @ American Family Field

Game 7 (if necessary): TBD on Sunday, Oct. 18 @ American Family Field

The games will be available to watch on FOX or FS1.

The winner of the Brewers-Dodgers NLCS will advance to the World Series to play the winner of the ALCS.

The Tampa Bay Rays, who swept the New York Yankees in the ALDS, will play the winner of the ALDS between the Cleveland Guardians and Chicago White Sox in the ALCS. The White Sox lead the series 2-1.

Looking at the Milwaukee Brewers-Los Angeles Dodgers National League Championship Series

This year’s NLCS will be a rematch from last year.

In 2025, the Dodgers swept the Brewers 4-0 in the NLCS. The Dodgers then beat the Toronto Blue Jays in the World Series.

The Brewers finished the season with the best record in the National League at 103-59.

The Dodgers finished the season with the second-best record in the National League at 100-62.

The Brewers won four of seven games against the Dodgers during the regular season.