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When do the Brewers Play Next? Here is the Brewers-Dodgers NLCS Schedule, TV Channel

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The Milwaukee Brewers beat the San Diego Padres 3-1 in Game 4 of the National League Division Series at Petco Park on Wednesday night.

The Brewers won the first two games of the series at American Family Field. The Padres won Game 3 on Tuesday.

National League Division Series: San Diego Padres v Milwaukee Brewers - Game Two
GettyMILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN – OCTOBER 04: Jackson Chourio #11 of the Milwaukee Brewers is congratulated by his teammates after hitting the game-winning two-run single against Mason Miller #22 of the San Diego Padres during the ninth inning in game two of the National League Division Series at American Family Field on October 04, 2026 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by John Fisher/Getty Images)

The Brewers have moved on the the National League Championship Series. The Padres are eliminated from the playoffs.

The Brewers will play the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NLCS. The Dodgers beat the Atlanta Braves 3-1 in the NLDS.

Milwaukee Brewers-Los Angeles Dodgers NLCS Schedule, TV Channel

National League Division Series: San Diego Padres v Milwaukee Brewers - Game Two
GettyMILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN – OCTOBER 04: Jackson Chourio #11 of the Milwaukee Brewers celebrates the game-winning two-run single against the San Diego Padres during the ninth inning in game two of the National League Division Series at American Family Field on October 04, 2026 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

Here is the Brewers-Dodgers NLCS schedule:

  • Game 1: TBD on Sunday, Oct. 11 @ American Family Field
  • Game 2: TBD on Monday, Oct. 12 @ American Family Field
  • Game 3: TBD on Wednesday, Oct. 14 @ Dodger Stadium
  • Game 4: TBD on Thursday, Oct. 15 @ Dodger Stadium
  • Game 5 (if necessary): TBD on Friday, Oct. 16 @ Dodger Stadium
  • Game 6 (if necessary): TBD on Sunday, Oct. 18 @ American Family Field
  • Game 7 (if necessary): TBD on Sunday, Oct. 18 @ American Family Field

The games will be available to watch on FOX or FS1.

Milwaukee Brewers v Los Angeles Dodgers
GettyLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – AUGUST 16: Jake Bauers #9 of the Milwaukee Brewers is safe at home when catcher Ben Rortvedt #47 of the Los Angeles Dodgers can’t make the tag in the seventh inning at Dodger Stadium on August 16, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by John McCoy/Getty Images)

The winner of the Brewers-Dodgers NLCS will advance to the World Series to play the winner of the ALCS.

The Tampa Bay Rays, who swept the New York Yankees in the ALDS, will play the winner of the ALDS between the Cleveland Guardians and Chicago White Sox in the ALCS. The White Sox lead the series 2-1.

Looking at the Milwaukee Brewers-Los Angeles Dodgers National League Championship Series

Milwaukee Brewers v Los Angeles Dodgers
GettyLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – AUGUST 13: Freddie Freeman #5 of the Los Angeles Dodgers laughs with Christian Yelich #22 of the Milwaukee Brewers during the fourth inning at Dodger Stadium on August 13, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

This year’s NLCS will be a rematch from last year.

In 2025, the Dodgers swept the Brewers 4-0 in the NLCS. The Dodgers then beat the Toronto Blue Jays in the World Series.

Milwaukee Brewers v Los Angeles Dodgers
GettyLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – AUGUST 13: Garrett Mitchell #5 of the Milwaukee Brewers reacts to his RBI single past Edwin Diaz #3 of the Los Angeles Dodgers, scoring David Hamilton #6 to tie the game 4-4, during the ninth inning at Dodger Stadium on August 13, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

The Brewers finished the season with the best record in the National League at 103-59.

The Dodgers finished the season with the second-best record in the National League at 100-62.

The Brewers won four of seven games against the Dodgers during the regular season.

 

Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse

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When do the Brewers Play Next? Here is the Brewers-Dodgers NLCS Schedule, TV Channel

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