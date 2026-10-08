Looking at the Milwaukee Brewers-Los Angeles Dodgers National League Championship Series
This year’s NLCS will be a rematch from last year.
In 2025, the Dodgers swept the Brewers 4-0 in the NLCS. The Dodgers then beat the Toronto Blue Jays in the World Series.
The Brewers finished the season with the best record in the National League at 103-59.
The Dodgers finished the season with the second-best record in the National League at 100-62.
The Brewers won four of seven games against the Dodgers during the regular season.
Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse
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The Milwaukee Brewers beat the San Diego Padres 3-1 in Game 4 of the National League Division Series at Petco Park on Wednesday night. The Brewers won the first two games of the series at American Family Field. The Padres won Game 3 on Tuesday. The Brewers have moved on the the National League Championship […]
When do the Brewers Play Next? Here is the Brewers-Dodgers NLCS Schedule, TV Channel